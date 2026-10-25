3 takeaways from San Diego State's wild loss as Stone Saunders shines in first start

Stone Saunders did what he could to try to lift the San Diego State Aztecs to their first road win of 2026.

But it wasn’t quite enough and the Aztecs remained winless on the road in 2026 after a wild 56-49 loss at Colorado State that dropped SDSU to 3-5 overall and 2-2 in the Pac-12.

As expected, the redshirt freshman made his first collegiate start when senior Jayden Denegal couldn’t go due to an ankle injury suffered a week earlier in a home win against rival Fresno State.

He locked into a duel with Rams QB Hauss Hejny, whose absence due to a hamstring injury coincided with an ugly four-game losing streak.

Hejny came out on top because the Aztecs’ defense simply couldn’t figure out how to stop him. He threw for 333 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 85 yards and two more scores.

Saunders was impressive in his first collegiate start, completing 23 of 33 passes for 369 yards and two touchdowns.

But he was intercepted twice, including a 38-yard pick-6 that swung the momentum toward the Rams late in the first half.

The Aztecs outgained CSU 565-549.

Here are three instant takeaways from the Aztecs’ road loss to Colorado State.

1. Stone Saunders shines in first start despite costly turnovers

Saunders jogged out with the first-team offense with the Aztecs already trailing 7-0 after the Rams took the opening kickoff and drove for a touchdown.

Saunders made the most of his first college start. On the first snap of the drive, Saunders completed a short pass to Jaylon Hawkins, who turned it into a 46-yard gain.

Senior Lucky Sutton did the rest of the heavy lifting, carrying five straight times, including a 5-yard touchdown run to tie it at 7.

Javion “Chop” Kinnard, who transferred from CSU to SDSU in the offseason, scored on runs of 19 and 32 yards as the lead changed hands four times.

Kinnard’s second TD gave the Aztecs a 24-21 lead before the Rams scored twice to take a lead they never surrendered.

The quarterbacks traded interceptions in the span of three plays late in the second quarter. Saunders’ pickoff proved to be the costliest, though, as TreShawn Moore jumped a route and returned it 38 yards for a 35-24 lead.

Saunders was picked off again in the fourth quarter but the Rams turned it back over when Hejny fumbled near the goal line.

2. Lucky Sutton and Javion Kinnard give Aztecs a dynamic rushing attack

Sutton and Kinnard continued to provide the 1-2 punch that Sean Lewis envisioned after Kinnard stepped up earlier in the year following an injury.

Sutton carried 22 times for 98 yards and two scores, while Kinnard carried 10 times for 94 yards and two touchdowns.

3. San Diego State faces uphill battle for bowl eligibility

The Aztecs now need to win three of their final four games to become bowl-eligible for the second straight season.

Next up are home games against Washington State, which played No. 21 Boise State closely early until losing 31-10, and Utah State.

The Aztecs play at Boise State on Nov. 21 before closing the regular season in the flex game on the road against an opponent to be determined from among Fresno State, Colorado State, Utah State or Washington State.