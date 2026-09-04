5 things to watch as San Diego State opens the 2026 season

The San Diego State Aztecs have undergone a roster redo since last season, as most teams have in the era of the transfer portal and NIL.

Fans will be watching returning stars such as senior running back Lucky Sutton, senior quarterback Jayen Denegal and senior wide receiver Bert Emanuel Jr. (he was the backup QB last year) as much as they will be the new guys when the Aztecs host Portland State on Saturday night at Snapdragon Stadium.

Here are five things to watch as the Aztecs begin their Pac-12 Conference era.

How often will Denegal target Emanuel?

If there’s one key that should be hyped up, it’s this one. Denegal more than showed what he can do when he has the ball when he blew through North Texas’ defense for 170 yards on just 11 carries while starting for Denegal in the New Mexico Bowl.

He broke a touchdown run of 72 yards and added a 69-yard non-scoring run for good measure. He also scored on an 8-yard run. Unfortunately, he joined the list of the injured when he dove for a pylon in the second quarter and hurt his non-throwing left shoulder.

Now he’ll be lining up as a wideout and providing Denegal with a big target — he’s 6-foot-4, 225 pounds. SDSU is loaded at wideout, and it’ll be interesting to see how many times Denegal airs it out to Emanuel.

How quickly will the new offensive line jell?

The left side of the offensive line is a known quantity, with Joe Borjon flipping from right tackle to left tackle and Kalan Ellis returning at left guard. They were two of the five players who started all 13 games last year, including the New Mexico Bowl.

It’s a different story with the other three starters, who have had spring ball and fall camp to work with Borjon and Ellis. The new starters include returning player Michael Leville Watkins at right guard, while the other two came via the portal: center Isaac Lucas from Ball State and Dennis Jones from Texas Southern at right tackle.

Who replaces SDSU's lost pass rush?

San Diego State’s pass rush has been a beast the last few seasons but EDGE rushers Trey White and Ryan Henderson are gone, as are other players who accounted for 31 of SDSU’s 32 sacks last season.

There will be new opportunities when the line faces PSU sophomore quarterback Tyrese Smith, who was 23-of-36 for 268 yards in a season-opening loss to UC Davis. He also got free for 33 yards rushing, including a pair of 1-yard scores in the first half of the 31-24 loss.

The guy with that one sack who is back is defensive tackle Amari Comier. Lining up at EDGE are Brady Nassar, also a returning player, and Kai Wallin, who transferred from new Pac-12 rival Oregon State.

How will the new-look secondary hold up?

That’s right, San Diego State will have new starters at all five secondary spots. The biggest departure was star cornerback Chris Johnson, who is with the Miami Dolphins after going No. 27 overall in the NFL Draft.

Safety Dalesean Staley would have been the only returning starter but he’s out for the season after tearing an ACL in the spring.

However, the depth chart shows the Aztecs have plenty of experienced players.

Returning senior Josiah Cox is listed as the starting nickel back, while Jelani McLaughlin is the strong safety and Josh Hunter is the free safety. Jelani Whitmore gets the nod at left cornerback — Johnson’s old position. Idaho State transfer Mike Lindsay is at right cornerback.

How will Tano Letuli look in his return?

Letuli is such a valuable leader on the Aztecs’ defense that he was voted a captain for the third straight year and was among the five SDSU players on the Pac-12 Preseason Impact List.

He missed the last five games last fall, including the bowl game, after tearing his right ACL in a home win against Wyoming. That didn’t keep Athlon, Lindy’s and Phil Steele Magazine from making him a first-team All-Pac-12 pick.

Like running back Lucky Sutton, Letuli played at San Diego prep powerhouse Cathedral Catholic.

Up next

With all the roster changes, fans might want to buy a program when the Aztecs host Portland State at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium.