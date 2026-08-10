9 San Diego State transfers expected to make an immediate impact in 2026

The San Diego State Aztecs welcomed 60 new players to fall camp, which is more than half of the roster.

That means there will be plenty of new faces for fans to get to know, both in the starting lineup and in backup roles. The Aztecs are looking for four new starters on offense, eight on defense and a new placekicker. There are plenty of transfers competing for those jobs.

These are the transfers who are listed as starters on the depth chart that was released after the spring scrimmage:

Placekicker Noah Serna

If Serna holds his spot atop the depth chart and wins the job at placekicker, he could become the first Aztecs player to score points this year if SDSU has to settle for a field goal early in the season opener against Portland State at home on Sept. 5.

Serna is among the four kickers competing to replace Gabe Plascencia, the left-footed kicker known as the “Hefty Lefty.” He came to SDSU from Cal Poly after a big junior season, when he kicked a career-long 51-yarder in a loss at Utah on Sept. 6 and went on to finish the year by connecting on 9 of 11 field goal tries and 20 of 21 PATs.

Linebacker Sione Hala

The well-regarded Hala comes to SDSU from Weber State of the Big Sky, where he had 64 tackles, one interception and 1.5 sacks in 10 games.

Sep 6, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Weber State Wildcats linebacker Sione Hala (13) tackles Arizona Wildcats running back Ismail Mahdi (21) during the third quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hala would be paired with returning middle linebacker and team captain Tano Letuli, who is coming off a knee injury. With Letuli still rehabbing from surgery, Hala, “who because of Tano being out, he's driving at the linebacker level all through spring,” Lewis said during media day in late July.

Nose tackle Gavriel Lightfoot

Lightfoot was one of five Aztecs named to the Pac-12 Preseason Impact List even though he took his redshirt season at Colorado in 2025. Fans might remember him from his three seasons with longtime conference rival Fresno State. He appeared in 35 games during that stretch and started 27 times. His totals included 66 tackles, a sack and four hurries.

EDGE Djibril Rahman

Rahman moves across the country after playing in 10 games at Rugers last season, when he had one sack and five tackles. He played in 11 games the previous season, when he had four tackles.

Center Isaac Lucas

Lucas played the previous three seasons at Ball State. He started the first nine games of 2025, including against Auburn. He was the backup center in 2024.

Right tackle Dennis Jones

Jones is moving up from FCS after playing in 36 career games at Texas Southern, including 28 starts. He started all 13 games last fall.

Free safety Isaiah Green

Green makes the step up to FBS after having a great redshirt freshman season at Portland State, which coincidentally will visit SDSU for the season opener on Sept. 5. He became the free safety starter early on and finished with seven starts in 11 games. He ranked fourth on the team with 50 tackles and added an interception plus three breakups.

Cornerback Michael Lindsay

Lindsay is also stepping up from the Big Sky Conference, where he spent two seasons with the Idaho State Bengals. He played in 10 games in 2025, when he had 17 solo tackles and 28 total, as well as one interception and five pass breakups.

Cornerback Jamison Starks

The sophomore makes the jump from the junior college ranks after playing last season at Foothill College in Los Altos. He played in 11 games as a freshman and put up numbers good enough to get several FBS offers. He had 37 tackles, including 2 ½ for loss, three interceptions and 13 passes defended.

Here are four more transfers to watch:

Running back/returner Javion Kinnard

Kinnard is listed as the top punt returner, and with good reason. He was named the All-Mountain West second-team punt returner after his only season at Colorado State. He had six returns for 138 yards, including a 91-yard touchdown. He also contributed as a wide receiver and running back.

EDGE Kai Wallin

With the Aztecs having to replace practically all of their formidable pass rush, Wallin has a chance to make an immediate impact after transferring from new Pac-12 rival Oregon State. He is listed as a backup EDGE.

Wallin played his first two seasons at Nebraska, where he saw action in 15 games, before moving on to Oregon State. He had one sack, four hurries, a pass breakup and 17 tackles while starting seven times for the Beavers. Overall, he appeared in nine games.

Left guard Evan Lawrence

Lawrence brings important experience after playing in seven games for the national champion Indiana Hoosiers. He is listed as the backup left guard behind returning starter Kalan Ellis.

Wide receiver Justius Lowe

Lowe brings depth to the wide receiver corps, which is loaded with talent but has a few players coming off injuries. He heads down the coast from Oregon, where he appeared in nine games last year and 11 games the year before. During his run with the Ducks, he had 27 catches for 259 yards and one score.