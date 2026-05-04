All 3 San Diego State quarterbacks lead scoring drives in spring scrimmage

Each of the three quarterbacks on the San Diego State Aztecs’ roster led scoring drives in a scrimmage Saturday that capped spring drills.

On the flip side, the defense came up with several big plays, including a stop on the goal line and an interception.

It was the 15th and final spring practice for the Aztecs, who are looking to build on last year’s 9-4 record as they move into the new-look Pac-12.

Scrimmage action

Returning starter Jayden Denegal led the No. 1 offense deep into the defensive territory on the third possession, thanks mostly to a 40-yard pass on fourth down to freshman Daishaun Davis. Denegal later ran for a first down and SDSU eventually got into the red zone. However, on fourth-and-goal from the 1, the offense was stuffed on the line of scrimmage.

Draiden Trudeau entered on the fifth possession and led the No. 3 offense on a 13-play, 67-yard drive, capped by a 1-yard touchdown run by Christian Washington on fourth down.

Redshirt freshman Stone Saunders, a transfer from Kentucky, came on for the second possession of the second quarter and seventh drive for the offense. Two plays after converting a fourth-and-2 on the defensive 39 with a 7-yard rush, Saunders hit Derek Stevenson in stride for a 31-yard touchdown to cap an 8-play, 60-yard drive.

The final two Aztec scores — both field goals — came late in the scrimmage in 2-minute drills. Denegal led the first drive, which went 46 yards on nine plays. Denegal was 6 for 8 for 46 yards on the drive, setting up a 46-yard field goal by Cooper DiLeva.

Saunders then led the No. 2 offense to a field goal as SDSU went 49 yards on eight plays before Lane Garner connected on a 44-yard field goal in the final moments of play.

Saunders was 12 of 19 for 144 yards and a touchdown, with an interception. Denegal was 10 of 17 for 92 yards, while Trudeau was 3 of 3 for 23 yards.

Stevenson (40 yards), Donovan Brown (36) and Javion Kinnard (18) each had three catches to lead the offense. Kinnard also led all rushers with 29 yards on eight carries.

Defensively, Alijah Lash and Kaimana Tufaga had six tackles apiece, while Mike Lindsay accounted for five stops and two pass breakups. Jelani McLaughlin and Javair Nash also added five tackles for the defense, which totaled six tackles for loss as a unit, including three sacks. Brady Nassar picked off Saunders on the second drive of the game as the pass tipped off a player’s hands for the only turnover.

What’s next

After fall camp, the Aztecs will open the season at home on Sept. 5 against Portland State of the Big Sky Conference. Their first Pac-12 game will be Oct. 3 at home against Texas State.