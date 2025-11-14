Anonymous $1M gift used to launch San Diego State football fundraising campaign
An anonymous $1 million donation is allowing San Diego State Athletics to launch a fundraising campaign for the football program’s Recruitment & Retention Fund.
The goal is to raise $2 million through the Finish The Climb initiative, and the timing couldn’t be better as the Aztecs are enjoying a resurgence in Sean Lewis’ second season as coach. The campaign is designed to bring in resources necessary to attract and retain top-tier talent — with an eye on high-character players — and sustain a competitive edge in the competitive, evolving college football landscape.
How the program works
An anonymous donor has pledged a $1 million challenge gift, which will be unlocked when the Aztecs raise $1 million in matching support. When met, that commitment will effectively double the impact of every participating gift.
“As Aztec football climbs toward its next summit, we recognize that every step matters,” athletic director John David Wicker said. “Finish The Climb gives Aztec Nation a real opportunity to invest in our program’s future — defining who we are, what we become, and how we compete at the highest levels.”
“That kind of commitment sends a powerful message. Aztec Football’s future is now.”
What Lewis says about the campaign
“I could not be more excited about what lies ahead for our program,” Lewis said. “The climb toward championships is demanding, but it’s also what Aztec student-athletes embrace. With the resources this campaign will provide, we deepen our culture, elevate the student-athlete experience, and ensure our team is ready to win on the field and in life.”
How to participate
Donors may make a gift today or pledge multi-year support. Contributions can be given in cash, appreciated stock or planned gifts. Additional information is available at https://goaztecs.com/finish-the-climb or by contacting Associate Athletics Director of Development, Nick DiPaola, at ndipaola@sdsu.edu.
“Aztec Nation has always been the backbone of our program,” Wicker said. “Now, we invite every Aztec — alum, parent, fan, friend — to step up and join our climb. Together, we’ll define the next chapter of Aztec football.”
Why this matters
Programs like SDSU’s need increasing amounts of money to survive in today’s financial landscape. The Aztecs are among five Mountain West teams jumping into the new-look Pac-12 next season, which will increase pressure on fundraising efforts.
The Aztecs are enjoying a bounce-back in Lewis’ second season. They finished 3-9 last season, ending the season on a six-game losing streak, but opened strong this season. Despite a 38-6 loss at Hawaii on Saturday, they are 7-2 overall and 4-1 in the MW.
The Aztecs host co-leader Boise State on Saturday night, and the winner will have the inside track to hosting the MW championship game.
Regardless of where the Aztecs finish in the league race, they are bowl eligible for the first time since 2022.