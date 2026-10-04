Bert Emanuel Jr. returns for San Diego State in Pac-12 opener vs. Texas State

Senior wide receiver Bert Emanuel Jr. is back on the field for the San Diego State Aztecs, who desperately need a victory in their historic Pac-12 Conference opener against Texas State.

Emanuel had a 20-yard reception from senior Jayden Denegal on the Aztecs’ first possession, but they eventually had to punt.

Bert Emanuel Jr. returns after missing Toledo loss

Emanuel didn't play in a 41-16 blowout loss at Toledo a week earlier and wasn’t even seen on the sideline. The Aztecs didn’t offer an explanation, and there was speculation that he was one of the more than one dozen players who had contracted mumps.

Emanuel was upgraded to probable on the Pac-12 availability report during the week and on Saturday afternoon was among 14 players listed as being game-time decisions.

San Diego State without top two running backs

The Aztecs need big performances from Denegal and Emanuel because injuries have sidelined their top two running backs, Lucky Sutton and Javion “Chop” Kinnard. The Aztecs (1-3) came into Saturday night on a three-game losing streak.

Sutton was listed as out all week and Kinnard was listed as a game-time decision on Saturday afternoon. Kinnard had been listed as doubtful on the first three availability reports. He had to be helped off the field at Toledo after suffering what appeared to be an injury to his left knee.

However, Josiah Lucas started at running back for the Aztecs. Lucas and redshirt freshman Jordin Thomas are the only healthy running backs on the roster.

Christian Washington left the team last week.

The Aztecs gave up a field goal on the opening possession of the game and fell behind 10-0 by late in the first quarter.