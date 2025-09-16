San Diego State Aztecs

Betting lines, point spread for San Diego State vs. California Week 4 college football game

Golden Bears are big favorites over the Aztecs

Bernie Wilson

San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Jayden Denegal.
San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Jayden Denegal. / James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

San Diego State will host California in a Week 4 rematch of a game won by the Golden Bears last year in Berkeley. 

There’s history on SDSU’s side. The home team has never lost in the series, which Cal leads 5-4. The Aztecs beat the Golden Bears 45-40 in San Diego in 2016.

However, oddsmakers from FanDuel Sportsbook set the betting line for Saturday's matchup at Snapdragon Stadium with Cal checking in as a solid betting favorite over San Diego State. 

Fresh off their third straight double-digit win, the Golden Bears (3-0) opened as a 12.5-point favorite over the Aztecs (1-1), who are coming off a bye week. San Diego State is trying to get back on its feet following a 36-13 loss at Washington State. 

The Golden Bears are 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 on the moneyline. They have been impressive in dominating their opponents this year, winning their opener on the road against former Pac-12 rival Oregon State 34-15 before claiming home wins against FCS Texas Southern, 35-3, and Minnesota of the Big Ten, 27-14. 

California Golden Bears defensive backs Brent Austin and Hezekiah Masses
Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive backs Brent Austin (4) and Hezekiah Masses (5) react after a defensive play during the fourth quarter against the Texas Southern Tigers at California Memorial Stadium. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Last year, the Golden Bears led the Aztecs 7-3 at the half before scoring on their first four possessions of the second half for a 31-10 win. It was a sloppy game, as the teams combined for 27 penalties for 237 yards, including 15 penalties for 120 yards for the Aztecs.

San Diego State is 1-1 against the spread and on the moneyline. The Aztecs had no trouble covering in a 42-0 season-opening win against Stony Brook. But they struggled badly at Washington State, taking a 7-0 lead five minutes in before allowing the Cougars to score 29 straight points. 

Here's a closer look at the betting odds and point spread from FanDuel.

Cal vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread and Total

Spread:

  • Cal: -12.5 (-112)
  • San Diego State: +12.5 (-108)

Moneyline:

  • Cal: -520
  • San Diego State: +385

Total: 48.5 (Over -106/Under -114

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Cal vs. San Diego State betting trends

Cal

  • Record against spread: 2-1
  • Moneyline: 3-0
  • Over-under: 0-3

San Diego State

  • Record against spread: 1-1
  • Moneyline: 1-1
  • Over-under: 1-1
  • Percentage of bets on spread: Cal (79%)

Cal vs. San Diego State How to Watch

  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 20
  • Game Time: 7:30 p.m. PT
  • Where: Snapdragon Stadium
  • How to watch (TV): CBS Sports Network

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

MORE SAN DIEGO STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS

feed

Published |Modified
Bernie Wilson
BERNIE WILSON

Bernie Wilson recently retired from The Associated Press after nearly 41 years, including stops in Spokane, Los Angeles and, for the final 33 years, San Diego. He grew up in Coeur d'Alene and graduated from the University of Idaho.

Home/Football