Betting lines, point spread for San Diego State vs. California Week 4 college football game
San Diego State will host California in a Week 4 rematch of a game won by the Golden Bears last year in Berkeley.
There’s history on SDSU’s side. The home team has never lost in the series, which Cal leads 5-4. The Aztecs beat the Golden Bears 45-40 in San Diego in 2016.
However, oddsmakers from FanDuel Sportsbook set the betting line for Saturday's matchup at Snapdragon Stadium with Cal checking in as a solid betting favorite over San Diego State.
Fresh off their third straight double-digit win, the Golden Bears (3-0) opened as a 12.5-point favorite over the Aztecs (1-1), who are coming off a bye week. San Diego State is trying to get back on its feet following a 36-13 loss at Washington State.
The Golden Bears are 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 on the moneyline. They have been impressive in dominating their opponents this year, winning their opener on the road against former Pac-12 rival Oregon State 34-15 before claiming home wins against FCS Texas Southern, 35-3, and Minnesota of the Big Ten, 27-14.
Last year, the Golden Bears led the Aztecs 7-3 at the half before scoring on their first four possessions of the second half for a 31-10 win. It was a sloppy game, as the teams combined for 27 penalties for 237 yards, including 15 penalties for 120 yards for the Aztecs.
San Diego State is 1-1 against the spread and on the moneyline. The Aztecs had no trouble covering in a 42-0 season-opening win against Stony Brook. But they struggled badly at Washington State, taking a 7-0 lead five minutes in before allowing the Cougars to score 29 straight points.
Here's a closer look at the betting odds and point spread from FanDuel.
Cal vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread:
- Cal: -12.5 (-112)
- San Diego State: +12.5 (-108)
Moneyline:
- Cal: -520
- San Diego State: +385
Total: 48.5 (Over -106/Under -114
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Cal vs. San Diego State betting trends
Cal
- Record against spread: 2-1
- Moneyline: 3-0
- Over-under: 0-3
San Diego State
- Record against spread: 1-1
- Moneyline: 1-1
- Over-under: 1-1
- Percentage of bets on spread: Cal (79%)
Cal vs. San Diego State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 20
- Game Time: 7:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Snapdragon Stadium
- How to watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.