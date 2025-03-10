Caleb Davis named San Diego State football general manager
San Diego State announced the hiring of Caleb Davis as general manager of the Aztec football team on Monday afternoon. Davis becomes the first general manager in program history.
The 25-year-old Davis served as Notre Dame’s Director of Football recruiting this past season. He was a student assistant from 2017-20 under Marcus Freeman at Cincinnati before beginning his professional career. Davis then followed Freeman to Notre Dame and worked as a defensive analyst for one season and in the recruiting department for two seasons.
Davis was then hired away by Troy to be their general manager of player personnel. He helped the Trojans sign the second-best recruiting class in the Sun Belt before returning to Notre Dame this past season. At Cincinnati and Notre Dame, Davis worked under Chad Bowden, helping with recruiting and roster management. Bowden also left Notre Dame this offseason, becoming general manager for the USC Trojans football team.
“I couldn’t be anymore grateful and excited to join the San Diego State family and be a part of the incredible tradition of Aztec football,” Davis said in Monday’s release. “The vision that Coach Lewis has set for this program and belief within the building is something I’m fired up to be able to align myself with. This is a tremendous opportunity to lead SDSU in the ever-evolving landscape of college football and I look forward to working alongside our coaches, staff, and student-athletes to bring championships to The Mesa. Go Aztecs!”
With the addition of the college football transfer portal and NIL opportunities for student athletes, many programs have added general managers to their programs to help oversee operations. Monday’s release states that Davis will serve alongside head coach Sean Lewis to oversee roster management, financial allocations and recruitments in addition to serving as the liaison for NIL partnerships.
“We’re ecstatic to add Caleb as our first-ever GM,” head coach Sean Lewis said of Monday’s announcement. “He’s an innovative, smart and forward-looking thinker, who understands how to build a championship program. He’s passionate about what he does, and we are going to lean on him to help us navigate this new landscape of college football.”
San Diego State opened spring practice on Monday morning and will continue in the coming weeks leading up to the Aztec Fast Showcase on April 19 at Snapdragon Stadium. The Aztecs will be playing their final season in the Mountain West Conference in 2025 before joining the new-loop Pac-12 Conference in 2026.
