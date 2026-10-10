Can San Diego State upset Oregon State? 3 major challenges facing the Aztecs

The shorthanded, underdog San Diego State Aztecs pulled off a thrilling upset of the Texas State Bobcats in the historic Pac-12 opener last week.

Can they do it again today against the Oregon State Beavers, as even bigger underdogs and with a roster that’s still in flux due to injuries and a mumps outbreak?

As much confidence as last week’s win gave the Aztecs, especially with backups stepping up with big plays, and in all three phases, it’s going to be tough.

Here are the biggest obstacles the Aztecs (2-3, 1-0 Pac-12) face in trying to remain unbeaten in the Pac-12.

Oregon State's explosive passing attack

These Beavers move through the air and will greatly test an Aztecs defense that had to largely be rebuilt after last year’s 9-4 finish.

OSU (3-2, 1-0) ranks No. 1 in passing in the Pac-12 after the opening week of conference play and No. 2 in overall offense.

Quarterback Braden Atkinson, a sophomore transfer from Mercer, leads the FBS with 1,834 yards passing and is second with 16 touchdown passes. He’s completed 137 of 197 passes for a 69.5 completion percentage, and has a rating of 173.3. He’s been intercepted only twice.

Oregon State's Braden Atkinson looks for an open receiver during an NCAA football game at Reser Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, in Corvallis, Oregon | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

His favorite target is freshman Jesse Legree, who has turned his 28 catches into an NCAA-leading 741 yards and put him into a tie for second nationally with nine TD catches.

“We have got to do a great job in preparation for a really dangerous team that's playing some really good ball right now,” coach Sean Lewis said.

EDGE rusher Kai Wallin can give his Aztecs teammates some insider knowledge after transferring from Oregon State.

Linebacker Cameron Cooper stepped up after three-year captain Tano Letuli went out with an injury and blocked a field goal in the first half and then had a pick-6 in the closing minutes to keep the Aztecs ahead.

Oregon State ranks 10th nationally in total offense, averaging 496.6 yards per game, including 377 passing yards per contest. The Beavers also average 37 points per game.

SDSU beat the Bobcats despite giving up a whopping 565 yards total offense, including 372 yards passing.

Now they’ll face a Beavers team that leads the FBS with 377 yards passing and is 10th in total offense at 467.2 yards per game.

Can Jayden Denegal ignite SDSU's offense?

The Aztecs are still waiting for senior quarterback Jayden Denegal to get going. He threw for only 109 yards against TSU, with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Jayden Denegal (4). | Photo courtesy of San Diego State University Athletics.

There has been some upheaval on the offensive line and in the receiving corps due to injuries and perhaps the mumps — the Aztecs haven’t specified which players have contracted the viral infection.

The Aztecs remain last in passing offense and total offense in the eight-team Pac-12.

The Beavers are first in passing defense, fourth in rushing defense and second in total defense.

Will Josiah Lucas deliver another breakout performance?

Injured running backs Lucky Sutton and Javion “Chop” Kinnard were upgraded to questionable in this week’s Pac-12 availability report, but the expectation is that true freshman Josiah Lucas will start for the second straight week.

Lucas rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns against Texas State, becoming the first SDSU true freshman to surpass 100 rushing yards in a game since Donnel Pumphrey in 2013.

What SDSU needs to pull off another upset

The Aztecs are going to have to hit big on every aspect of the game. That’s doable, based on their performance last week and the confidence it should give them heading into Reser Stadium. It's also asking a lot, considering the uncertain status of several players due to injury and illness.

If not, it’s going to be a long afternoon in the Beaver State.

San Diego State vs. Oregon State: Kickoff information

The Aztecs have lost five straight in the series heading into the 3 p.m. kickoff.