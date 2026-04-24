Chris Johnson becomes rare first-round pick as San Diego State star goes No. 27 to Dolphins in NFL Draft

San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson was picked by the Miami Dolphins with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday.

Johnson, the Mountain West co-Defensive Player of the Year, is the 10th player in program history to be drafted in the first round and the first since running back Rashaad Penny went to the Seattle Seahawks with the 27th overall pick in 2018.

San Diego State’s 10 all-time first-round selections are the most among schools yet to play in a Power 5 Conference. The Aztecs officially join the Pac-12 on July 1.

Additionally, Johnson became the first SDSU defensive player selected in the first round since defensive back Willie Buchanon went to the Green Bay Packers with the seventh pick in 1972.

Good Morning Aztec Nation‼️



Nothing better than a quick message from NFL 1st round draft pick @Chris1Johnson_ to get the day started!#AztecFAST 🍢 x #BeTheA1pha 🐺 x #TheClimb 📈 x #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/NONeligBE9 — San Diego State Football (@AztecFB) April 24, 2026

Johnson is just the third SDSU defensive player overall to be drafted in the first round. He’s also the first SDSU cornerback drafted since Darren Hall went in the fourth round to the Atlanta Falcons in 2021.

Why was Johnson drafted so high?

Johnson had one of the best seasons by a defensive player in SDSU history — during a 9-4 turnaround season, no less. He was already projected as at least a second-round pick before his eye-popping performance at the combine helped raise his draft profile. His 4.40 40 time was third overall among cornerbacks, after Missouri’s Toriano Pride Jr. with a 4.32 and Georgia’s Daylen Everette with a 4.38.

Johnson recorded a 38-inch vertical jump and a broad jump of 10 feet, 6 inches.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Diego State defensive back Chris Johnson (DB17) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That was after his big senior season, when he helped SDSU reach a bowl game for the first time in three seasons and was named Mountain West Co-Defensive Player of the Year. He led an SDSU defense that had an FBS-leading three shutouts.

Johnson had 49 tackles (36 solo), four interceptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns, nine pass breakups, three tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and two quarterback hurries.

His two interception returns for touchdowns were game-changers. He had a 97-yard pick-6 in a 34-0 home win against previously undefeated California, and a 40-yard return for a TD in a 44-10 win at Nevada.

Johnson spent his entire career with the Aztecs. He finished with 152 tackles, including 105 solo, 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack, five forced fumbles, six interceptions and 14 pass breakups.