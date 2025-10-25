Defense shines as San Diego State beats Fresno State to become bowl eligible
The Old Oil Can continues to belong to the San Diego State Aztecs, who dodged a huge scare en route to a convincing 23-0 victory at longtime rival Fresno State on Saturday that made them bowl eligible for the first time in three seasons.
Quarterback Jayden Denegal walked off the field holding his right shoulder after landing hard at the end of a 17-yard run midway through the third quarter.
Backup Bert Emanuel Jr. came on and led the Aztecs into the red zone before a poorly executed trick play led to a fumble and the Bulldogs with possession at their 47.
But the defense held — as it did all day in another brilliant performance — and Denegal returned for the next series. The Aztecs let running back Lucky Sutton and record-setting kicker Gabe Plascenia carry the load in their fifth straight victory.
Sutton rushed for a career-high 131 yards on 21 carries and a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter. He broke off a 46-yard run early in the fourth quarter before stepping out of bounds at the 7. The drive stalled and Plascencia came on for a 27-yard field goal, his third of the day and his 25th straight, extending the Mountain West record he set earlier in the game.
It was the first time Fresno State had been shut out at home since Oct. 25, 1980.
The Aztecs extended their lead in the series to 32-27-4 and retained the Old Oil Can.
The big picture
The Aztecs (6-1, 3-0 Mountain West) achieved that all-important sixth win for bowl eligibility and remained undefeated in the MW. The Aztecs and Boise State (4-0) are the only undefeated teams in MW play. They face off in San Diego in three weeks.
Another strong defensive effort
The Aztecs pitched their third shutout of the season, this one highlighted by Tano Letuli’s 31-yard interception return for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.
It was the third pick-6 of the season for the Aztecs, who opened the season with a 42-0 whitewash of FCS Stony Brook and then stunned California 34-0 on Sept. 20.
Fresno State moved to the SDSU 12 in the closing minutes before the Aztecs stuffed the drive on fourth down.
Fresno State benched turnover-prone quarterback E.J. Warner in favor of Carson Conklin. Conklin was just 20 of 42 for 182 yards and was intercepted twice.
SDSU outgained the Bulldogs 332-227.
The left-footed kicker
Plascencia set the MW record for consecutive field goals with his 23rd straight, from 42 yards, early in the second quarter. He then added on with a 50-yarder to give the Aztecs a 13-0 halftime lead.
What’s next
The Aztecs can expect to receive more votes in the two polls on Sunday.
They’ll host Wyoming on Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium, their first home game in a month.