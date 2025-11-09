Everything goes wrong for San Diego State in 38-6 loss at Hawaii
San Diego State’s feel-good football season turned into a nightmare in paradise.
In an inexplicable meltdown, the Aztecs lost 38-6 at Hawaii on a rainy Saturday night when everything that could go wrong, did.
The Aztecs’ once-stingy defense allowed Micah Alejado to throw three touchdown passes, all to Jackson Harris. On the flip side, San Diego State’s Jayden Denegal was intercepted twice, including one that was returned 53 yards for a touchdown by Elijah Palmer. The Aztecs also lost two fumbles.
The Aztecs (7-2, 4-1 Mountain West) saw their six-game winning streak end and they dropped from sole possession of the MW lead into a tie with Boise State, which had a bye week. It was SDSU’s first loss since a 36-13 rout at Washington State on Sept. 6.
What happened
The Aztecs knew it was going to be challenging facing the pass-happy Rainbow Warriors (7-3, 4-2). It was unlikely they were looking past Hawaii to BSU, but the game quickly got out of hand.
Deshawn McCuin intercepted Alejado to end the Rainbow Warriors’ first possession and set up Gabe Plascencia’s 42-yard field goal. That would be SDSU’s only lead.
Alejado then took over, throwing TD passes of 9 and 34 yards to Harris for a 14-3 lead.
Plascencia kicked a 43-yard field goal early in the second quarter, but that was it for SDSU’s scoring.
Alejado threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Harris early in the second quarter and
Kansei Matsuzawa kicked a 22-yard field goal for a 24-6 halftime lead.
Second-half debacle
Hawaii’s Cam Barfield returned the second half kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown.
With two minutes left in the third quarter, Palmer had his 53-yard pick-6.
Stats
Alejado was 22 of 34 for 256 yards, with three TDs and one interception. Harris had seven catches for 130 yards. Hawaii outgained SDSU 386 yards to 267.
Senegal was 10 of 27 for just 132 yards
Big game ahead
The Aztecs host Boise State (6-3, 4-1) next Saturday night at Snapdragon Stadium. Instead of having the chance to put some distance between them and the rest of the contenders, the Aztecs will now be battling the rested Broncos for control of the league race.
The top two teams at the end of the regular season will advance to the MW championship game, with the winner clinching a berth in the Los Angeles Bowl on Dec. 13.
After playing BSU, the Aztecs will play their home finale against San Jose State and then end the regular season at New Mexico, which is bowl eligible under first-year coach Jason Eck.
San Jose State beat Hawaii 45-38 in a shootout last weekend, but then lost 26-16 to Air Force.