Former San Diego State defensive back finds new home in transfer portal
San Diego State was hit hard during the recent spring window transfer portal, losing 11 players shortly after the end of spring practice.
Among that group of transfers were six players who spent their first season on campus redshirting in 2024. Jason Mitchell, the highest ranked recruit of that group, put his name in the transfer portal following spring practice to end his tenure as an Aztec. On Tuesday, Mitchell made his new home official, committing to Western Michigan.
Mitchell was a breakout prospect at Serra High School in Gardena, California before opting to spend his final season at national powerhouse St. John Bosco in Bellflower. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Mitchell picked up more than 20 scholarships from schools across the country during his recruitment. Injuries limited Mitchell to seven games during his senior season with the Braves, finishing with 28 tackles and three pass breakups. Mitchell’s high school career came to an end with a loss to rival Mater Dei in the Southern Section Division 1 championship game at the Rose Bowl.
Mitchell’s father, Jason, was a standout receiver at North Torrance High School and played for Pete Carroll at USC before a brief NFL and CFL career.
During the winter transfer window following the 2024 regular season, San Diego State had 22 players enter the transfer portal before eventually adding 19 players. The Aztecs have begun the work towards replenishing this season’s roster having added six players in the early going since the transfer window closed. Graduate students may still enter the portal after it closes.
San Diego State has added two transfer offensive linemen in Michael Watkins (Washington) and Kalan Ellis (Syracuse). They’ve added a defensive lineman in Kainoa Davis (Charlotte) and an edge rusher in August Salvati (Florida Atlantic). They’ve also signed two skill position players in defensive back Hunter Haines (Washington State) and wide receiver Donovan Brown (Monroe).
The Aztecs remain on the look for additional portal pieces as they move towards the summer. Following the graduation of leading rusher Marquez Cooper and transfer of backup running back Cam Davis, San Diego State has been left a bit thin at the running back position. The Aztecs currently have Lucky Sutton, Cincere Rhaney and Christian Washington as running back options before true freshman Jordin Thomas arrives next month.
