Former San Diego State defensive back signs with BYU
Following the end of spring practice at San Diego State, defensive back Tayvion Beasley was one of several Aztecs to enter the spring window of the college football transfer portal.
On Monday, Beasley found his new home, committing to play at BYU. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Beasley will now be heading to his fourth college since graduating high school as part of the 2022 class.
A three-year varsity letterwinner at national powerhouse St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California, Beasley made 65 tackles for the Braves. He intercepted two passes and broke up 12 passes over his 26 career varsity games. Beasley committed to play at Jackson State for head coach Deion Sanders and saw action in nine games as a true freshman. He had two interceptions, three pass breakups and recovered a fumble before following Sanders to Colorado that spring.
Following spring football at Colorado, Beasley entered the transfer portal and made his way to San Diego State. He spent the 2023 season redshirting for the Aztecs. This past season, Beasley played in all 12 games for San Diego State, making his mark on the special teams unit. He was one of 11 San Diego State players to enter the transfer portal during the recent spring window and now heads to BYU with two seasons of collegiate eligibility remaining.
Beasley joins Jason Mitchell (Central Michigan) and Darrion Dalton (Washington State) as Aztecs from the recent transfer portal window to have found their new collegiate homes. Most of San Diego State’s recent portal entries came from redshirt freshmen who had spent this past season playing four games or fewer and now look for their next stops. Defensive lineman Malik Gucake and running back Cam Davis were two experienced Aztecs to enter the portal and continue to look around after entering in April. Davis’ entry in the portal left San Diego State with three scholarship running backs on the roster prior to the arrival of true freshman Jordin Thomas this summer.
San Diego State has reloaded during the recent portal as well, adding six players to next season’s roster. They’ve added offensive linemen Michael Watkins (Washington) and Kalan Ellis (Syracuse), defensive linemen Kainoa Davis (Charlotte) and August Salvati (Florida Atlantic) and two skill position players in defensive back Hunter Haines (Washington State) and receiver Donovan Brown (Monroe).