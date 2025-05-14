Former San Diego State receiver signs with Big 12 school
Former San Diego State wide receiver Louis Brown IV is on the move once again. On Tuesday, he committed to Baylor.
Brown was a three-star recruit coming out of Inglewood High School in the 2022 recruiting class. He signed with Colorado State and hit the ground running, playing in 10 games while making 12 catches as a true freshman. He made a big leap forward in year two, catching 47 passes across 12 games. Brown IV had 481 receiving yards and five touchdowns before entering the college football transfer portal.
He committed to San Diego State and spent the 2024 season with the Aztecs, catching 38 passes. He led the Aztecs with 620 receiving yards, averaging more than 16 yards per catch. He caught three touchdown passes before entering the transfer portal in the December window directly following the season.
Brown committed to Colorado State, choosing to return to Fort Collins, Colorado, where he spent his first two collegiate seasons. Following a brief return to Colorado State, Brown was dismissed from the team in March, leading him to reenter the transfer portal. Following his commitment to Baylor, Brown will now head to Waco, Texas, for his final season of eligibility.
San Diego State remains among the busy teams with players moving in and out of the college football transfer portal. Including Brown, San Diego State had nearly 20 players enter the transfer portal during the winter window. The Aztecs responded by signing 19 players during the same window, addressing needs heading into spring football.
In the recent spring window, San Diego State lost 11 players to the transfer portal, with the majority coming from redshirt freshmen who either sat out or played sparingly during their first season on campus. The Aztecs addressed needs in the portal in recent weeks, signing six players to date. They’ve brought in offensive linemen Michael Watkins (Washington) and Kalan Ellis (Syracuse) and defensive linemen Kainoa Davis (Charlotte) and August Salvati (Florida Atlantic). San Diego State also added depth to the skill positions, adding defensive back Hunter Haines (Washington State) and receiver Donovan Brown (Monroe).
Running back remains an area where San Diego State may look to explore an addition over the coming weeks. Backup running back Cam Davis entered the transfer portal, leaving San Diego State with three scholarship running backs prior to the arrival of true freshman Jordin Thomas in the summer.