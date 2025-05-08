Former San Diego State tight end invited to NFL mini-camp
San Diego State did not have any players in the recent NFL Draft but will have a player heading to the league for an opportunity to become a professional.
Tight end Jude Wolfe, who played his sixth and final collegiate season with San Diego State in 2024, is headed to rookie mini-camp with the Washington Commanders.
A four-star tight end ranked as the nation’s fifth best in the class of 2019, Wolfe chose USC out of high school after accumulating two dozen scholarship offers. Playing at national powerhouse St. John Bosco in California’s Southern Section, Wolfe caught 10 touchdown passes over his 17 career varsity games.
Wolfe played in four games each of his first two seasons at USC, utilizing a redshirt year in 2019 before catching two passes during the 2020 season. In 2021, he played in 11 games and caught eight passes for 56 yards for the Trojans. In 2023, Wolfe played in 12 games for USC, catching two passes for five yards. In a road game at Colorado, Wolfe caught the only touchdown of his Trojan career, a goal line completion from No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams.
Wolfe then entered the transfer portal with one season of eligibility, choosing San Diego State for his final season at the college level. Wolfe played in 10 games for the Aztecs, catching 18 passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns. His best game for San Diego State came in September’s loss at Central Michigan, catching three passes for 40 yards and both of his touchdowns on the season.
The 6-foot-6, 245-pound Wolfe will now head to the pro ranks where San Diego State has had success sending tight ends over the past decade. Daniel Bellinger, David Wells, Kahale Warring and Gavin Escobar have all seen time in the NFL since 2017.
San Diego State had a run of 12 players drafted over a six-year span from 2017 to 2022 but have not had a player drafted since. In 2022 San Diego State had defensive end Cameron Thomas, tight end Daniel Belinger, punter Matt Araiza and offensive lineman Zachary Thomas all drafted within the first six rounds. The Aztecs have had nine first round NFL Draft picks, most recently with Rashaad Penny (2018), Kyle Turley (1998) and Marshall Faulk (1994).
