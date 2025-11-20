How did former San Diego State stars perform in Week 11 of NFL season?
Josh Allen had a monster performance for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and former San Diego State star wide receiver Tyrell Shavers was not only part of it, but got a nice shoutout from the quarterback.
Allen accounted for six touchdowns, including three scoring passes and three scoring runs. One of his TD passes went for 43 yards to Shavers on a scramble that gave the Bills a 14-10 lead midway through the second quarter of a 44-32 shootout win over Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Allen made the kind of throw you’d expect from the reigning NL MVP, and Shavers made a spectacular catch.
Shavers was filling in for Keon Coleman, who was scratched for showing up late for a team meeting on Friday. Shavers had a game-high and career-high four catches for 90 yards and the TD.
He also had catches of six, 20 and 21 yards. All that after playing just 32% of the team’s offensive snaps coming in.
Allen praised Shavers’ work ethic.
“It’s so fricking cool. The guy just continues to work extremely hard,” Allen said. “He’s never once complained, working from practice squad to now making legit plays in the NFL. Then you turn around after he scores a touchdown, he’s on kickoff, he’s on punt return, he’s doing all these things. It’s fun to watch, it’s inspiring.
“The reward for doing is the opportunity to do more. I think that’s what he’s earned over the course of this season and his career,” Allen said.
Here is how former San Diego State players fared during Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season.
Aaron Brewer, Arizona Cardinals: Arizona’s 41-22 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers was the long snapper’s 207th career game in his 10th season with the Cardinals and 14th overall in the NFL.
Darren Hall, Arizona Cardinals: The cornerback was in for seven plays on defense and 22 plays on special teams in the home loss to the 49ers. He didn’t record any stats.
Cameron Thomas, Cleveland Browns: The defensive end was in for 24 plays on defense and 15 plays on special teams in a 23-16 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens, garnering an assisted tackle.
Segun Olubi, Indianapolis Colts: The Colts had their bye week and will return to action Sunday at Kansas City.
Daniel Brunskill, Miami Dolphins: The offensive lineman started in Miami’s 16-13 win against Washington in Madrid, Spain. He was in for 22 offensive snaps and four on special teams.
Daniel Bellinger, New York Giants: The tight end started in a 27-20 home loss to the Green Bay Packers. He was targeted once but didn’t make a catch.
Matt Araiza, Kansas City Chiefs: Araiza punted four times for an average of 59.5 yards and a net of 34.3 yards, with a long of 66 yards in the Chiefs’ 22-19 loss at the Denver Broncos.
Cooper McDonald, Kansas City Chiefs: The linebacker was in for 18 plays on special teams in the Chiefs’ loss.
Josh Simmons, Kansas City Chiefs: Simmons started at left tackle and played all 70 offensive snaps, plus four on special teams.