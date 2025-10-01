How did former San Diego State stars perform in Week 4 of NFL season?
Perhaps it’s a good sign for the Kansas City Chiefs that former San Diego State star Matt Araiza had to punt only one time in Sunday’s 37-20 win against the Baltimore Ravens, for 37 yards.
The Chiefs had struggled through their first two games, losing 27-21 to the LA Chargers in Brazil and then 20-17 to the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch. They started to turn it around in a 22-9 win at the New York Giants before beating the Ravens to even their record at 2-2,
For the season, Araiza has punted 10 times for an average of 47 yards, which is tied for 23rd in the NFL. His long of 69 yards is tied for fourth, and he’s punted four times inside the 20, also tied for fourth.
Araiza, of course, was nicknamed the “Punt God” during SDSU’s historic 2021 season, when the Aztecs finished 12-2 and reached the Mountain West championship game. His strong leg produced booming kicks that helped the Aztecs flip the field against their opponents. He set the NCAA record for most average yards per punt, 51.2, which has since been broken.
He won the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s top punter, and was named a unanimous All-American, the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year and first-team All-MWC.
Here is how former San Diego State players fared during Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season.
Aaron Brewer, Arizona Cardinals: The long snapper appeared in his 200th career game in his 10th season with the Cardinals and 14th overall in the NFL, as the Cardinals lost 23-20 to the Seattle Seahawks.
Darren Hall, Arizona Cardinals: The safety had no stats in a 23-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Tyrell Shavers, Buffalo Bills: Had no catches in a 31-19 win against the New Orleans Saints but was called for an offensive pass interference penalty.
Damontae Kazee, Cleveland Browns: The free safety was not active during a 34-10 loss to the Detroit Lions.
Cameron Thomas, Cleveland Browns: The linebacker had one combined tackle in a 34-10 loss to the Lions.
Segun Olubi, Indianapolis Colts: The linebacker had no tackles in a 27-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Daniel Brunskill, Miami Dolphins: The offensive lineman was used on special teams in a 27-21 win against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.
Daniel Bellinger, New York Giants: The tight end caught one pass for 13 yards in a 21-18 home win against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Cooper McDonald, Kansas City Chiefs: The linebacker did not play in a 27-20 win against the Ravens.
Josh Simmons, Kansas City Chiefs: The offensive lineman did not play in the 27-20 win against the Ravens.