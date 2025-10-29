How did former San Diego State stars perform in Week 8 of NFL season?
Former San Diego State punter Matt Araiza has become quite the barometer for how the Kansas City Chiefs are doing.
If he has a light day, like he did again Sunday, it means the Chiefs are cruising along behind quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Araiza punted just once in a 28-7 home win against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, for a gross of 56 yards and a net of 42 yards.
Overall, he’s punted 19 times for an average of 44.3 yards and a long of 69 yards. He’s landed 11 inside the 20-yard line.
The Chiefs (5-3) are tied for second with the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West.
Araiza was nicknamed the “Punt God” during SDSU’s historic 2021 season, when the Aztecs finished 12-2 and reached the Mountain West championship game. His strong leg produced booming kicks that helped the Aztecs flip the field against their opponents. He set the NCAA record for most average yards per punt, 51.2, which has since been broken.
Here is how former San Diego State players fared during Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season.
Aaron Brewer, Arizona Cardinals: The Cardinals had their bye week. The long snapper’s next game will be his 204th career game in his 10th season with the Cardinals and 14th overall in the NFL.
Darren Hall, Arizona Cardinals: The Cardinals return to action Monday night at the Dallas Cowboys.
Tyrell Shavers, Buffalo Bills: The wide receiver was targeted once but didn’t have a catch in the Bills’ 40-9 win at the Carolina Panthers.
Damontae Kazee, Cleveland Browns: The free safety wasn’t active for a 32-13 loss to the New England Patriots.
Cameron Thomas, Cleveland Browns: The linebacker had one solo tackle and two assisted tackles on defense and one assisted tackle on special teams in the loss at New England.
Segun Olubi, Indianapolis Colts: The linebacker played in a 38-14 win against the Tennessee Titans but had no stats.
Daniel Brunskill, Miami Dolphins: The offensive lineman started in a 34-10 win at the Atlanta Falcons.
Daniel Bellinger, New York Giants: He started at tight end and had one catch for 21 yards in a 38-20 road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Cooper McDonald, Kansas City Chiefs: The linebacker had light duty on offense and extensive duty on special teams in a 31-0 home win against the Las Vegas Raiders. He had one tackle on defense and one on special teams.
Josh Simmons, Kansas City Chiefs: The offensive lineman wasn’t active in the win against the Raiders.