How did former San Diego State stars perform in Week 12 of NFL season?
The Kansas City Chiefs outlasted the Indianapolis Colts 23-20 in overtime on Sunday at home and former San Diego State star Matt Araiza was called on to punt just three times.
Araiza four times for an average of 49 yards yards and a net of 32.7 yards, with a long of 50 yards.
The Chiefs improved to 6-5 but are third in the AFC West, three games behind the Denver Broncos and a game behind the Los Angeles Chargers.
Araiza has punted 29 times for an average of 47.3 yards and a long of 69 yards, with 12 inside the 20.
Araiza was nicknamed the “Punt God” during SDSU’s historic 2021 season, when the Aztecs finished 12-2 and reached the Mountain West championship game. His strong leg produced booming kicks that helped the Aztecs flip the field against their opponents. He set the NCAA record for most average yards per punt, 51.2, which has since been broken.
Here is how former San Diego State players fared during Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season.
Aaron Brewer, Arizona Cardinals: Arizona’s 27-24 home overtime loss to Jacksonville was the long snapper’s 208th career game in his 10th season with the Cardinals and 14th overall in the NFL.
Darren Hall, Arizona Cardinals: The cornerback was in for three plays on defense and 18 plays on special teams. He didn’t record any stats.
Cameron Thomas, Cleveland Browns: The defensive end was in for 44 plays on defense and 19 on special teams in 5 plays on special teams in a 24-10 road win against the Las Vegas Raiders. He had one of Cleveland’s 10 sacks plus six assisted tackles.
Segun Olubi, Indianapolis Colts: The Colts had their bye week and will return to action Sunday at Kansas City.
Daniel Brunskill, Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins had their bye week. They host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Daniel Bellinger, New York Giants: The tight end started in a 34-27 overtime loss to the Detroit Lions and was targeted twice but didn’t make a catch.
Tyrell Shavers, Buffalo Bills: The wide receiver wasn’t targeted once in a 23-19 road loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday night. His quiet night came a week after making four catches for 90 yards and a 43-yard touchdown grab in a 44-32 shootout win over Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Shavers was in for 26 offensive snaps and 12 on special teams against the Texans.
Cooper McDonald, Kansas City Chiefs: The linebacker was in for 17 plays on special teams in the Chiefs’ OT victory, notching one solo tackle and two assists.
Josh Simmons, Kansas City Chiefs: Simmons started at left tackle and played all 96 offensive snaps, plus five on special teams.