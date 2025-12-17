How did former San Diego State stars perform in Week 15 of NFL season?



Former San Diego State star Matt Araiza won’t be punting in the playoffs this season.

Araiza’s Kansas City Chiefs, the defending AFC champions, were eliminated from playoff contention in a 16-13 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a season-ending injury to his left knee and had surgery on Tuesday. Recovery could take nine months.

It’s been a difficult season for the Chiefs, who lost their first two games and never really recovered. The Chiefs are 6-8 and in third place in the AFC West with three games left.

Araiza made his playoff debut last season, when the Chiefs reached the Super Bowl for the third straight season before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Araiza punted four times in the loss to the Chargers, for an average of 47.5 yards and a long of 57 yards and one inside the 20-yard line.

Araiza has punted 42 times for an average of 46.8 yards and a long of 69 yards, with 20 inside the 20.

Araiza was nicknamed the “Punt God” during SDSU’s historic 2021 season, when the Aztecs finished 12-2 and reached the Mountain West championship game. His strong leg produced booming kicks that helped the Aztecs flip the field against their opponents. He set the NCAA record for most average yards per punt, 51.2, which has since been broken.

Here is how former San Diego State players fared during Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season.

Aaron Brewer, Arizona Cardinals: Arizona’s 40-20 road loss to the Houston Texans was the long snapper’s 210th career game in his 10th season with the Cardinals and 14th overall in the NFL.

Darren Hall, Arizona Cardinals: The cornerback started and had three solo tackles and three assisted tackles in the loss to the Texans.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Darren Hall (30) practices before the game at State Farm Stadium. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Cameron Thomas, Cleveland Browns: The defensive end was in for 19 plays on defense and had one assisted tackle. He was also in for 13 plays on special teams, with no stats.

Segun Olubi, Indianapolis Colts: The linebacker was in for 26 plays on special teams and had no stats in an 18-16 loss at Seattle that marked Colts quarterback Philip Rivers’ return after five years of retirement.

Daniel Brunskill, Miami Dolphins: Brunskill started at left tackle and was in for eight plays in a 28-15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. He reported in as eligible on all eight plays.

Daniel Bellinger, New York Giants: The tight end was targeted four times and had three catches for 35 yards in a 29-21 home loss to the Washington Commanders.

Nov 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger (82). | David Banks-Imagn Images

Tyrell Shavers, Buffalo Bills: The wide receiver was in for 35 plays but wasn’t targeted once in a 35-31 road win against the New England Patriots in an AFC East showdown. He was also in for 17 plays on special teams. The Bills trail the Patriots by one game.

Cooper McDonald, Kansas City Chiefs: The linebacker was in for 18 plays on special teams in the Chiefs’ loss to the Chargers. He didn’t have any stats.

Josh Simmons, Kansas City Chiefs: Simmons is on injured reserve after suffering a dislocated and fractured left wrist in a Week 13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

