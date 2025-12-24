How did former San Diego State stars perform in Week 16 of NFL season?

Former San Diego State star Matt Araiza and his Kansas City Chiefs have been relegated to just playing out the season, and things aren’t looking pretty.

The defending AFC champion Chiefs were eliminated from playoff contention in a 16-13 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15, and then a 26-9 loss at Tennessee in Week 16 saw another Chiefs quarterback get hurt.

A week after Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a season-ending torn ACL, his backup, Gardner Minshew, was knocked out of the Tennessee game with a knee injury.

With two games left, the Chiefs (6-9) are assured of their first losing record since 2012 — their most recent season without Andy Reid as their coach. Kansas City has lost four straight and six of seven.

Araiza punted five times for an average of 43.8 yards and a net of 39.2. He had a long of 54 yards and one inside the 20-yard line.

Araiza has punted 47 times for an average of 46.5 yards and a long of 69 yards, with 21 inside the 20.

Araiza made his playoff debut last season, when the Chiefs reached the Super Bowl for the third straight season before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles. But he and the rest of the Chiefs will be sitting at home when the playoffs start.

Araiza was nicknamed the “Punt God” during SDSU’s historic 2021 season, when the Aztecs finished 12-2 and reached the Mountain West championship game. His strong leg produced booming kicks that helped the Aztecs flip the field against their opponents. He set the NCAA record for most average yards per punt, 51.2, which has since been broken.

How former San Diego State players fared during Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season.

Aaron Brewer, Arizona Cardinals: Arizona’s 26-19 home loss to the Atlanta Falcons was the long snapper’s 211th career game in his 10th season with the Cardinals and 14th overall in the NFL.

Darren Hall, Arizona Cardinals: The cornerback was not active for the loss to the Falcons.

Cameron Thomas, Cleveland Browns: The defensive end was in for nine plays on defense and 12 plays on special teams, with no stats.

Segun Olubi, Indianapolis Colts: The linebacker was in for 26 plays on special teams and had one solo tackle in a 48-27 home loss to San Francisco on Monday night that marked Colts quarterback Philip Rivers’ second game back after five years of retirement. The Colts (8-7) are still mathematically alive for a wild-card spot, but realistically are expected to miss the playoffs.

Daniel Brunskill, Miami Dolphins: Brunskill was in for 10 plays on the offensive line and three plays on special teams in a 45-21 home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Daniel Bellinger, New York Giants: The tight end made one catch for 13 yards but it was negated due to a defensive holding penalty that gave the Giants a first down in a 16-13 home loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He was in for 24 offensive snaps and eight on special teams.

Tyrell Shavers, Buffalo Bills: The wide receiver started and was targeted twice, making one catch for 21 yards in a 23-20 road win against the Cleveland Browns. He was also in for 13 plays on special teams.

Cooper McDonald, Kansas City Chiefs: The linebacker was in for five plays on special teams against Tennessee and didn’t have any stats.

Josh Simmons, Kansas City Chiefs: Simmons is on injured reserve after suffering a dislocated and fractured left wrist in a Week 13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

MORE SAN DIEGO STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS