How did former San Diego State stars perform in Week 5 of NFL season?
Matt Araiza had a good night for Kansas City even if the Chiefs didn’t.
The former San Diego State star punted four times for an average of 41.3 yards in the Chiefs’ 31-28 loss at Jacksonville on Monday Night Football. He stuck all four inside the 20 and had a long of 55 yards.
The Jags won on Trevor Lawrence’s crazy 1-yard run with 23 seconds left and the Chiefs dropped to an uncharacteristic 2-3 overall.
For the season, Araiza has punted 14 times for an average of 45.3 yards. He has a long of 69 yards and has punted eight times inside the 20.
Araiza was nicknamed the “Punt God” during SDSU’s historic 2021 season, when the Aztecs finished 12-2 and reached the Mountain West championship game. His strong leg produced booming kicks that helped the Aztecs flip the field against their opponents. He set the NCAA record for most average yards per punt, 51.2, which has since been broken.
He won the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s top punter, and was named a unanimous All-American, the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year and first-team All-MWC.
Here is how former San Diego State players fared during Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season.
Aaron Brewer, Arizona Cardinals: The long snapper appeared in his 201st career game in his 10th season with the Cardinals and 14th overall in the NFL, as the Cardinals suffered an unfathomable 22-21 loss to the previously winless Tennessee Titans.
Darren Hall, Arizona Cardinals: The safety had an assisted tackle on special teams in the loss to the Titans.
Tyrell Shavers, Buffalo Bills: The wide receiver had one catch for no yards and an assisted tackle on special teams as the Bills suffered their first loss, 23-20, to the New England Patriots.
Damontae Kazee, Cleveland Browns: The free safety was not active during a 21-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London.
Cameron Thomas, Cleveland Browns: The linebacker saw backup duty on defense as well as action on special teams in the loss to the Vikings.
Segun Olubi, Indianapolis Colts: The linebacker blocked a punt to help set up a touchdown in the Colts’ 40-6 home win against the Las Vegas Raiders. He also had two tackles on special teams.
Daniel Brunskill, Miami Dolphins: The offensive lineman saw limited action on special teams in a 27-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
Daniel Bellinger, New York Giants: The tight end caught four passes for 52 yards, with a long of 18, in a 26-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Cooper McDonald, Kansas City Chiefs: The linebacker had extensive duty on special teams in a 31-28 loss at Jacksonville on Monday Night Football.
Josh Simmons, Kansas City Chiefs: He started at left tackle in the loss at Jacksonville.