How did former San Diego State stars perform in Week 7 of NFL season?
Tight end Daniel Bellinger had his best game of the season on Sunday, but unfortunately, he’ll remember it as coming in an unfathomable collapse by his New York Giants in a 33-32 loss at Denver.
The former San Diego State star had three catches for 88 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown pass from rookie Jaxson Dart in the first quarter that started the Giants on their way to a 19-0 lead after three quarters.
But the Broncos came racing back in the fourth quarter and won on a 39-yard field goal by Wil Lutz with no time left.
The Giants lost their ninth straight road game.
“It’s tough to even think because my mind is just on us not finishing the game,” Bellinger said. “That’s just where my mind is at right now. We’ve just got to find ways to win.”
Now in his fourth season with the Giants, Bellinger has 10 catches — on 11 targets — for 173 yards and one TD in seven games.
Here is how former San Diego State players fared during Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season.
Aaron Brewer, Arizona Cardinals: The long snapper appeared in his 203rd career game in his 10th season with the Cardinals and 14th overall in the NFL, as the Cardinals lost 27-23 to the Green Bay Packers.
Darren Hall, Arizona Cardinals: The backup defensive back was in for eight plays and had one assisted tackle as the Cardinals lost their fifth straight game.
Tyrell Shavers, Buffalo Bills: The Bills had their bye week and return to action Sunday at Carolina.
Damontae Kazee, Cleveland Browns: The free safety was in for nine plays on defense and four plays on special teams, and had no stats in a 31-6 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Cameron Thomas, Cleveland Browns: The linebacker saw a decent amount of time on both defense and special teams, and had one assisted tackle on defense in the win against Miami.
Segun Olubi, Indianapolis Colts: The linebacker saw extensive time on special teams and had no stats in a 38-24 win against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
Daniel Brunskill, Miami Dolphins: The offensive lineman saw limited action in a 31-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Daniel Bellinger, New York Giants: He started at tight end but wasn’t targeted in a 34-17 upset win against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Araiza, Kansas City Chiefs: Known as the “Punt God” during SDSU’s 2021 season, he had three punts for a net of 33.3 yards and a long of 40, with two landing inside the 20.
Cooper McDonald, Kansas City Chiefs: The linebacker had light duty on offense and extensive duty on special teams in a 31-0 home win against the Las Vegas Raiders. He had one tackle on defense and one on special teams.
Josh Simmons, Kansas City Chiefs: The offensive lineman wasn’t active in the win against the Raiders.