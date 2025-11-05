How did former San Diego State stars perform in Week 9 of NFL season?
Former San Diego State punter Matt Araiza was back to punting multiple times for the Kansas City Chiefs, who couldn’t overcome injuries and inconsistent play in a 28-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in an AFC showdown on Sunday in Week 9 of the NFL season.
Araiza punted three times for an average of 48.7 yards and a net of 44 yards, with a long of 60 yards. He landed one punt inside the 20.
Overall he’s punted 22 times for an average of 44.9 yards and a long of 69 yards. He’s landed 12 inside the 20-yard line.
The Chiefs (5-4) have dropped into third place in the AFC West.
Araiza was nicknamed the “Punt God” during SDSU’s historic 2021 season, when the Aztecs finished 12-2 and reached the Mountain West championship game. His strong leg produced booming kicks that helped the Aztecs flip the field against their opponents. He set the NCAA record for most average yards per punt, 51.2, which has since been broken.
Here is how former San Diego State players fared during Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season.
Aaron Brewer, Arizona Cardinals: Arizona’s 27-17 win against Dallas on Monday Night Football was the long snapper’s 205th career game in his 10th season with the Cardinals and 14th overall in the NFL.
Darren Hall, Arizona Cardinals: The cornerback was released during the bye week.
Tyrell Shavers, Buffalo Bills: The wide receiver had one catch for seven yards in the Bills’ 28-21 win against the Kansas City Chiefs. He also played on special teams.
Damontae Kazee, Cleveland Browns: The Browns released the safety on Monday in what was described as a mutual move so he could try to find playing time elsewhere.
Cameron Thomas, Cleveland Browns: The Browns return to action Sunday by visiting the New York Jets.
Segun Olubi, Indianapolis Colts: The linebacker didn’t play on defense but saw extensive time on special teams and had one tackle in a 27-20 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Daniel Brunskill, Miami Dolphins: Brunskill started at left tackle and was in for 11 plays on offense and three plays on special teams in a 28-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Daniel Bellinger, New York Giants: The tight end was inactive for a 34-24 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Cooper McDonald, Kansas City Chiefs: The linebacker didn’t play on defense but did see extensive duty on special teams in a 28-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Josh Simmons, Kansas City Chiefs: The offensive lineman wasn’t active in the loss to the Chiefs.