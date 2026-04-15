How draft experts view San Diego State CB Chris Johnson ahead of the NFL Draft

Most NFL draft experts and analysts are on the same page when it comes to Chris Johnson of the San Diego State Aztecs — he’s among the top cornerback prospects in this year’s NFL Draft.

Johnson had one of the best seasons by a defensive player in SDSU history — during a 9-4 turnaround season, no less — and then saw his stock rise with an outstanding performance at the NFL combine in February.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic ranks Johnson as his No. 3 cornerback and 24th player overall, and projects him as a first- or second-round pick.

Brugler calls Johnson “hyperaware” and says he “offers a combination of instinctive eyes and athletic movement skills that allow him to consistently make plays on the football. He should compete for a starting role on day one, while also making an impact on special teams.”

Luke Easterling of Athlon Sports has a similar assessment.

He calls Johnson “one of the top cornerback prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, with some of the cleanest film of any corner in this class. He’s a well-rounded player who can handle both zone and man coverages at a high level, showing all the mental and physical traits it takes to be a successful cover man at the next level.”

San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Chris Johnson (1) warms up before the game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Snapdragon Stadium. | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

Daniel Harms of Bleacher Report is similarly impressed with Johnson, who spent his entire career at SDSU after coming out of Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Eastvale, Riverside County.

Harms calls Johnson “one of the best-kept secrets in college football and another extremely talented cornerback who played his best football in 2025. A precise technician on the outside, Johnson displays the scheme versatility to excel with his eyes in off, zone, and man coverage. He trusts his athleticism to flip his hips and run while staying patient and reading opponents' manipulation tactics.”

Harms makes the case that Johnson could be the first Group of Five player selected in the draft.

What are these opinions based on?

Johnson was already projected as at least a second-round pick before his eye-popping performance at the combine. His 4.40 40 time was third overall among cornerbacks, after Missouri’s Toriano Pride Jr. with a 4.32 and Georgia’s Daylen Everette with a 4.38.

Johnson recorded a 38-inch vertical jump and a broad jump of 10 feet, 6 inches.

That was after his big senior season, when he helped SDSU go 9-4 and was named Mountain West Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

He had 49 tackles (36 solo), four interceptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns, nine pass breakups, three tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and two quarterback hurries.

His two interception returns for touchdowns were game-changers. He had a 97-yard pick-6 in a 34-0 home win against previously undefeated California, and a 40-yard return for a TD in a 44-10 win at Nevada.

Johnson will likely be the only San Diego State player selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, which is scheduled for April 23-25 in Pittsburgh.