How San Diego State developed its 2026 NFL Draft class

Cornerback Chris Johnson of the San Diego State Aztecs is sure to hear his name called during the NFL Draft.

The general consensus is that he’ll go in the second round, although some draft experts have him as a fringe first-rounder.

His draft stock was helped by a strong performance at the NFL combine in late February, including running a 4.40 40 and turning in some nice measurables. That came on the heels of his senior season, which was one of the best performances ever by an Aztecs defensive player, including being named the Mountain West’s co-Defensive Player of the Year.

Fellow cornerback Bryce Phillips has been pegged by some as a possible seventh-round pick, or he could sign as a free agent. Placekicker Gabe Plascencia and center Ross Ulugalu-Maseuli could also sign as undrafted free agents.

A recurring theme is that the top draft-eligible Aztecs were with SDSU for all or most of their college careers. Here’s a look at how San Diego State developed these players.

Cornerback Chris Johnson

Johnson played his entire college career at SDSU, which is becoming more and more of a rarity in the era of the transfer portal and NIL.

Sean Lewis, who’s heading into his third year as SDSU’s coach, spoke glowingly of Johnson on the day of the cornerback’s big performance at the combine.

“What a great example of what can happen when a kid can stay committed to a program all the way through, be developed, and with tremendous character,” Lewis told the San Diego Union-Tribune. “Watching him put on a show today and really smash all the boxes, right?”

Johnson came to SDSU from Eleanor Roosevelt High in Eastvale and was named the team’s outstanding freshman on defense during the 2022 season. He played 12 of 13 games, recording six tackles, five solo, in 72 total snaps.

He was named SDSU’s Special Teams Player of the Year as a sophomore after playing in all 12 games. He had 30 tackles (15 solo) as well as two pass breakups, one interception and a fumble recovery.

As a junior, he earned All-Mountain West honorable mention honors after tying for the league lead with three forced fumbles. He started all 12 games at cornerback and his 757 defensive snaps played led the Aztecs. He was the highest- graded defender (73.7).

Then came last fall, when he completed one of the best regular seasons ever by an Aztecs defensive player in helping SDSU go 9-4. He was named MW Co-Defensive Player of the Year after piling up 49 tackles (36 solo), four interceptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns, nine pass breakups, three tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and two quarterback hurries.

Cornerback Bryce Phillips

Phillips, who is from Long Beach, played his final two seasons at SDSU after beginning his college career at Santa Ana College and then playing two years at Tennessee State. He started every Division I game he played in. He had one interception in each of the last two seasons at SDSU, as well as a forced fumble last fall.

Kicker Gabe Plascencia

Plascencia, nicknamed “The Hefty Lefty,” kicked for the Aztecs for three seasons after spending one year at College of San Mateo.

He had a big junior season, when he made 13 of 14 field goal attempts and 18 of 19 PATs, including his final 12 attempts. That was good enough to get voted the Mountain West preseason special teams player of the year last summer. Although he didn’t quite live up to that billing, he still made second-team all-league after making 19 of 23 field goal attempts as a senior, with a long of 53, as well as all 35 PATs.

Center Ross Ulugalu-Maseuli

Like Johnson, Ulugalu-Maseuli played his entire career with the Aztecs. The San Diego-area native capped it off by starting every game his senior season and earning First-Team All-MW honors after captaining an offensive line that opened holes for the MW’s leading rusher, Lucky Sutton.

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The NFL Draft will be held April 23-25 in Pittsburgh.