The scenario is simple for the San Diego State Aztecs: win Saturday night at Boise State and they’re in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

The reality is a heck of a lot tougher.

The Aztecs (5-5, 4-2) are 17.5-point underdogs against the No. 17 Broncos (9-1, 6-0), who are steaming toward their 10th straight win and possibly a spot in the College Football Playoff as the Group of Six representative.

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. PT at Albertsons Stadium.

What's at stake for San Diego State against Boise State

It’s remarkable that the Aztecs are even in this position, considering how they struggled earlier this season with injuries, a mumps outbreak and inconsistent quarterback play.

They’ve won consecutive games for the first time this season — against Washington State and Utah State — and three of their last four.

If they can pull off the upset, they’ll return to Boise on Dec. 4 to face the Broncos, who clinched the host spot in the conference title game with a home win against Oregon State last weekend.

The Aztecs and Texas State are both 4-2 in conference but the Aztecs hold the tiebreaker after beating the Bobcats on Oct. 3. If the Aztecs lose at BSU, they’ll need Texas State and Oregon State to lose on Saturday to get into the title tilt. Oregon State has a much more difficult path to reach the title game.

San Diego State and Boise State players to watch

Senior Lucky Sutton and sophomore Javion “Chop” Kinnard continue to mount their 1-2 punch at running back and are coming off a combined 209 yards in a 30-13 win against Utah State. Sutton had 96 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries to crack the 2,000-yard mark for his career. Kinnard had 113 yards on 19 carries.

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How to watch San Diego State vs. Boise State football

Running back Dylan Riley provides the ground punch for the Broncos, who have the Pac-12’s No. 1 scoring offense and No. 3 overall offense. He leads the league with 1,291 yards and has scored 11 touchdowns.

Quarterback Maddux Madsen has thrown for 2,052 yards and 19 touchdowns, with only one interception. He’s among the Pac-12’s leaders in passing average per game, passing efficiency and total offense.

HOW TO WATCH SAN DIEGO STATE VS. BOISE STATE

Who: San Diego State at Boise State

When: 6:30 p.m. PT | Saturday, Nov. 21

Where: Albertsons Stadium | Boise, Idaho

TV: USA Network

Our prediction: Boise State 42, San Diego State 21

Betting line: SDSU +17.5

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.