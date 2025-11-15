How to watch San Diego State vs. Boise State: TV channel, live stream
The resurgent San Diego State Aztecs play their biggest game of the year so far, hosting Boise State in a battle for sole possession of first place in the Mountain West. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at what is expected to be a wet Snapdragon Stadium, as a big storm is forecast to hit the San Diego area. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.
The Aztecs (7-2, 4-1 Mountain West) dropped into a tie for the MW lead with Boise State (6-3, 4-1) after an embarrassing 38-6 loss at Hawaii last Saturday night.
The winner of the Broncos-Aztecs showdown will have the inside track for hosting the MW championship game on Dec. 5.
The Broncos are coming off a bye that followed a 30-7 blowout loss at home to Fresno State in which quarterback Maddux Madsen was injured.
“We're going to get better this week to show the fans our standard and what we really are,” SDSU junior running back Lucky Sutton said. “All the fan support and everyone's coming out to this game, it really means a lot. Really gives energy to the whole team, and it makes a difference in the game. We're ready to compete in this game. They're a really talented team, and we're training.”
What’s at stake
The Aztecs are looking to rebound from a dismal performance at Hawaii, in which they were outplayed in all three phases. Their winning streak ended at six games and they lost sole possession of the MW lead.
Boise State was the preseason pick to repeat as conference champion and the Aztecs were picked eighth. BSU leads the all-time series 6-4. The Aztecs have faced Boise State nine times since 2012 and are responsible for four of the Broncos’ 46 losses over that span.
Both teams will move into the reconfigured Pac-12 next season, along with fellow MW members Colorado State, Fresno State and Utah State. They’ll join holdovers Oregon State and Washington State, and fellow newcomers Texas State in football and basketball, and Gonzaga in basketball only.
Aztecs players to watch
Sutton leads SDSU with 898 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 172 attempts (5.2-yard average). He ranks second in the Mountain West in rushing yards per game (99.78, 12th in FBS) and rushing yards (898, 13th in FBS) and tied for second in rushing touchdowns (8, T-40th in FBS).
Quarterback Jayden Denegal looks to bounce back from throwing two interceptions and no touchdowns against Hawaii. He has 1,547 yards and eight touchdowns on the season, with seven interceptions.
Wideout Jordan Napier has been productive as an all-purpose player. He has 47 catches for 631 yards and two touchdowns, 40 yards rushing and one touchdown on 11 carries, and 21 punt returns for 193 yards and one touchdown.
Broncos player to watch
Backup quarterback Max Cutforth will make his first career start in place of Madsen, who is out with a serious lower leg injury. Cutforth joined the program as a walk-on in 2023. He came in after Madsen was hurt early in a 30-7 home loss to Fresno State two weeks ago, but completed just 14 of 29 passes for 106 yards and one touchdown, with two interceptions and a lost fumble.
Our prediction: San Diego State 21, Boise State 10
Betting line: SDSU -2.5