How to watch San Diego State vs. Colorado State football: TV channel, live stream, kickoff time

Saturday could be a big day for the San Diego State Aztecs in the Rocky Mountains.

Redshirt freshman Stone Saunders will be elevated to starting quarterback if senior Jayden Denegal can’t go due to a right ankle injury.

The one-two punch at running back will be back for a second straight week. Senior Lucky Sutton and sophomore transfer Javion “Chop” Kinnard were both elevated to probable on Thursday night’s Pac-12 availability report, even though they both played well in last Saturday’s big 26-23 win over longtime rival Fresno State.

And the Aztecs (3-4, 2-1 Pac-12) are slight favorites to win on the road for the first time this season, as well as win consecutive games for the first time this fall.

Colorado State (2-4, 0-2) has lost four straight games heading into Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. PT kickoff at Canvas Stadium.

San Diego State looks to build momentum toward bowl eligibility

The Aztecs should have plenty of motivation after beating Fresno State to keep the Old Oil Can trophy and perhaps save their season.

They still need to win three of their last five games to become bowl-eligible for the second straight year, but three of their four remaining games before the flex game are against teams in the lower half of the league standings.

Will Stone Saunders make his first start for San Diego State?

All eyes will be on the offense as it jogs onto the field for the first time. Will Denegal be OK after leaving the Fresno State game with an injury, or will Saunders make his first collegiate start? Denegal is listed as questionable on the availability report.

Saunders came on in place of Denegal against the Bulldogs and finished the job the senior started in guiding the Aztecs to victory behind Cooper DiLeva’s four field goals, including the game-winning 53-yarder with 57 seconds left.

Sutton returned after missing three of the previous four games with a high ankle sprain and gained 110 yards on 18 carries. Kinnard added 77 yards.

Colorado State could get a boost from returning quarterback Hauss Hejny

Coach Jim Mora said quarterback Hauss Hejny will return from a hamstring injury suffered in a 41-23 loss to now-No. 2 BYU in Week 3 that started the run of four straight blowout losses.

The Rams also have a solid duo at running back in Mel Brown (431 yards ) and Durell Robinson (297 yards).

San Diego State vs. Colorado State: TV channel, live stream and kickoff time

Who: San Diego State at Colorado State

When: 3:30 p.m. PT | Saturday, Oct. 24

Where: Canvas Stadium | Fort Collins, Colo.

TV: The CW

Live stream: ESPN app (ESPN Unlimited subscription required)

Our prediction: San Diego State 24, Colorado State 21

Betting line: SDSU -1.5

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.