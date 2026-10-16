How to watch San Diego State vs. Fresno State football: TV channel, kickoff time

It’ll already be a big Saturday night for Sean Lewis’ San Diego State Aztecs as they welcome their biggest rival, the Fresno State Bulldogs, to Snapdragon Stadium for a Homecoming clash for the Old Oil Can trophy.

The anticipation could ratchet up significantly approaching kickoff because the Aztecs could be on the cusp of a change at quarterback.

That’s been the big storyline of the week in the wake of last Saturday’s ugly 66-14 loss at Oregon State that dropped SDSU to 2-4 overall and 1-1 in the Pac-12.

Lewis mentioned several times that he’d evaluate all positions during the week, while specifically mentioning quarterback.

Lewis pulled senior Jayden Denegal in favor of redshirt freshman Draiden Trudeau during the rout at Corvallis. It was the second time this season Lewis made that change in a blowout loss.

Stone Saunders, a redshirt freshman transfer from Kentucky, entered the chat, so to speak, when he returned to practice last week after breaking his collarbone in the season-opening win against Portland State.

The possibility of a QB change became more intriguing when Saunders was upgraded from “out” to “questionable” on the first Pac-12 availability report of the week on Wednesday evening.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Saunders is listed in the “game-time decision” category in the final availability report, which will be posted two hours before kickoff, which is at 7:30 p.m. at Snapdragon Stadium.

What’s at stake

The Bulldogs (4-2, 1-1) are coming off a close home loss to Boise State, the preseason favorite to win the title in the reborn Pac-12.

They’re favored by 7.5 points to regain the Old Oil Can trophy, which currently resides in the Aztecs’ locker room. They’re also probably itching to avenge the 23-0 thumping they took on their home field from the Aztecs last season.

Aztecs players to watch

If Lewis does indeed switch to Saunders at quarterback, it’ll be his first collegiate start. He had a brilliant prep career in Pennsylvania before enrolling at Kentucky. He didn’t play last fall during his redshirt season and then transferred to SDSU after a coaching change.

Running back Lucky Sutton could be poised to regain his starting job after being sidelined by a high ankle sprain first suffered during a loss at UCLA in Week 2. If he can’t go, Javion “Chop” Kinnard could be ready to step back in fulltime after he was sidelined by a knee injury.

Bulldogs players to watch

After being blitzed by Oregon State’s high-powered passing game, the Aztecs will face the Bulldogs’ balanced offense.

Junior quarterback Jayden Mandal has thrown for 1,252 yards and eight touchdowns, with one interception.

The Bulldogs have a closely matched pair of running backs. Rayshon Luke has rushed for 286 yards and one touchdown, while Bryson Donelson has 237 yards and four scores.

HOW TO WATCH FRESNO STATE VS. SAN DIEGO STATE

Who: Fresno State at San Diego State

When: 7:30 p.m. PT | Saturday, Oct.17

Where: Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego

TV: CBS Sports Network

Our prediction: Fresno State 28, San Diego State 21

Betting line: SDSU +7.5

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.