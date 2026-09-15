How to watch San Diego State vs. James Madison: TV channel, streaming and game time

The San Diego State Aztecs return to Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday night to host James Madison in the first meeting between the schools.

The Aztecs (1-1) are looking to rebound from a 28-10 loss to UCLA at the Rose Bowl, in which they didn’t get much going offensively after playing to a scoreless tie in the first half.

James Madison (2-0) must travel all the way across the country from Harrisonburg, Virginia.

The Dukes, of course, are coming off the Sun Belt Conference's first-ever berth in the College Football Playoff last fall. JMU had the No. 12 seed and lost 51-34 to No. 5 Oregon in the first round.

They then lost their coach, Bob Chesney, and some star players to UCLA.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. PT.

San Diego State puts home winning streak on the line

The Aztecs will put a seven-game home winning streak on the line, which is tied for 14th nationally. They’ve outscored the opposition 240-61 during the home winning streak.

This is the Aztecs’ final home non-conference game. They’ll close the non-conference slate with a road game against Toledo before returning to Snapdragon to host Texas State in the Pac-12 Conference opener for both schools on Oct. 3.

While the Aztecs have never faced the Dukes, they are 3-4 against current Sun Belt teams.

James Madison has had a strong start to the season, beating Liberty 20-13 and routing Wagner, an FCS school, 87-3, both at home. The 87 points were a school single-game record and the Dukes piled up 588 yards of total offense.

San Diego State players to watch

Senior running back Lucky Sutton has rushed for 139 yards and three touchdowns through two games.

Linebackers Sione Hala, a transfer, and three-time captain Tano Letuli have taken charge of the defense with 19 and 15 tackles, respectively, through three games. They were among the four players who each had eight tackles against UCLA.

James Madison players to watch

Wide receiver Michael Scott had a brilliant performance on special teams against Wagner by piling up 303 all-purpose yards, good for fourth on the school’s all-time single-game list. He had a 92-yard kickoff return and then had punt returns of 76 and 69 yards for touchdowns.

Running back Nick Herman had a game-high 132 yards rushing that included a 15-yard touchdown for his first score at James Madison, and a 77-yard run at the start of the second half.

Quarterback Camden Coleman had a successful JMU debut by completing 12 of 18 passes for 171 yards and a score. Arrington Maiden came on in the second half and threw for two more scores.

HOW TO WATCH SAN DIEGO STATE VS. JAMES MADISON

Who: James Madison at San Diego State

When: 7 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Sept. 19

Where: Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego

TV: The CW

Our prediction: San Diego State 24, James Madison 21

Betting line: SDSU -2.5

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.