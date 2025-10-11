How to watch San Diego State vs. Nevada: TV channel, live stream
The San Diego State Aztecs look to extend their winning streak to four games when they visit the struggling Nevada Wolf Pack at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Mackay Stadium in Reno. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.
The Aztecs (4-1, 1-0 Mountain West) are off to their best start since going 7-0 to open the 2021 season. That team finished with a school-best 12-2 record.
This is the sixth time the Aztecs have been at least 4-1 through five games during the last 10 seasons. Out of the five previous times it started with at least a 4-1 record, SDSU has four 10-win seasons.
SDSU is just two wins shy of being bowl-eligible for the first time since 2022. It has already eclipsed the win total from Sean Lewis’ first season as head coach.
The Aztecs have momentum after a 45-24 win against Colorado State in which they had 540 yards of total offense.
Nevada (1-4, 0-1) is coming off a three-point loss to MW leader Fresno State.
“Don’t get it twisted. The record does not indicate or show how talented they are,” Lewis said of the Wolf Pack. “They're hitting their stride. You know, they made a quarterback change, and you can tell that, he's [quarterback Carter Jones] got some, some play making ability. They've used him before, and in some different sets.”
What’s at stake
While trying to stay focused on their turnaround under Lewis, this is also the first of five farewell games for the Aztecs against teams that won’t be moving from the MW to the new-look Pac-12 next year.
The Aztecs and their fans have long wanted to move up in the world to the Pac-12. They get their wish effective July 1, although there’s not much left of the legacy Pac-12. Holdovers WSU and Oregon State will welcome the Aztecs, Colorado State, Boise State, Fresno State and Utah State from the MW, as well as Texas State in football and basketball and Gonzaga in basketball.
SDSU leads the series with the Wolf Pack 9-7. Five of the last six meetings have been decided by one score or less.
Aztecs players to watch
QB Jayden Denegal threw for career highs of 256 yards and two touchdowns in his fifth college start despite sitting out the fourth quarter. He was 13 of 16, finishing with a passer efficiency rating of 256.9, the third-highest (minimum 12 attempts) in SDSU’s Division I history since 1969.
Running backs Lucky Sutton (113 yards) and Byron Cardwell Jr. (129 yards) gave SDSU its first game with multiple 100-yard rushers in a game since Sept. 24, 2019.
Wolf Pack players to watch
Quarterback Carter Jones breathed some life into the Wolf Pack in the second half of a disappointing 20-17 road loss to Fresno State. Overall he completed 11 of 15 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception.
HOW TO WATCH SAN DIEGO STATE VS. NEVADA
Who: San Diego State visits Nevada
When: 7:30 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Oct. 11
Where: Mackay Stadium | Reno
TV: CBS Sports Network
Live stream: Watch San Diego State vs. Nevada live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
Our prediction: San Diego State 28, Nevada 10
Betting line: SDSU -7.5
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.