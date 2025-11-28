How to watch San Diego State vs. New Mexico: TV channel, live stream
The task is simple for the resurgent San Diego State Aztecs: win at New Mexico on Friday afternoon and they’ll host the Mountain West championship game on Dec. 5.
The (9-2, 6-1 MW) head into the regular-season finale on a two-game winning streak. New Mexico (8-3, 5-2) has won five straight games and is 5-0 at home. The Lobos can host the MW title tilt with a win and some help from other teams.
“They have an unbelievable front defensively,” SDSU coach Sean Lewis said. “They have a whole host of issues that they present. They're really, really talented. They stress you out with formations. They trade you, they motion you, they'll huddle. They'll go fast. They have one-word calls. They have trickeration.”
What’s at stake
The Aztecs have held onto sole possession of the MW lead following home wins against Boise State and San Jose State. They have a one-game lead over Boise State, New Mexico and UNLV. Boise State was the preseason pick to repeat as conference champion and the Aztecs were picked eighth.
New Mexico is also enjoying a turnaround season under first-year coach Jason Eck, who led Idaho to three straight appearances in the FCS playoffs.
This will be the final time the teams will face off as MW members. New Mexico will remain behind in the MW as SDSU, BSU, Colorado State, Fresno State and Utah State move into the new-look Pac-12 next fall. They’ll join holdovers Oregon State and Washington State, and fellow newcomers Texas State in football and basketball, and Gonzaga in basketball only.
Aztecs players to watch
Running back Lucky Sutton leads the Mountain West with 1,127 yards and an average of 102.5 per game, to go along with nine touchdowns on 217 carries (5.2-yard average). Sutton is the 20th different Aztec with a 1,000-yard rushing season, which has been accomplished 28 times overall. He has five 100-yard games, including two 150-yard games, in the 11 starts this year.
Quarterback Jayden Denegal has thrown for 1,645 yards and eight touchdowns, completing 129 of 219 passes with seven interceptions for a 127.7 pass efficiency rating. He’s added four rushing touchdowns.
Linebacker Owen Chambliss leads the Aztecs with 99 tackles, 35 ahead of the next player on the list, as well as 9.5 tackles for losses of 63 yards. He’s also added four sacks for 44 yards, five pass breakups, an interception and five quarterback hurries.
Lobos player to watch
Quarterback Jack Layne followed Eck from Idaho and has completed 185 of 277 passes for 2,271 yards and 12 touchdowns, with nine interceptions.
Our prediction: New Mexico 21, San Diego State 20
Betting line: SDSU -1.5
