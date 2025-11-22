How to watch San Diego State vs. San Jose State football game: TV channel, live stream
The resurgent San Diego State Aztecs will try to run their home record to 6-0 when they host struggling San Jose State. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium. The game will air on FS1.
Of course, the Aztecs (8-2, 5-1 Mountain West) hope to be back at Snapdragon Stadium on Dec. 5 to host the Mountain West Championship Game, if they win out against San Jose State and then (3-7, 2-4) and then at New Mexico.
It’ll be Senior Night, and then the Aztecs will try to keep their perfect home record intact.
“They’ve got great pride. We talked really early on about [how] good teams defend their home and it's been a point of emphasis for us,” coach Sean Lewis said. “It's a great place to call home, where more and more fans continue to come out and be a part of it. There's a tremendous opportunity for that to continue to grow this week, with throwback pricing, throwback concessions, and a throwback field design to create a great environment where the fans can be just as much a part of the competitive advantage that we have.”
What’s at stake
The Aztecs regained sole possession of first place in the MW by beating Boise State 17-7 at home last Saturday. They have a one-game lead over five teams sitting at 4-2. Boise State was the preseason pick to repeat as conference champion and the Aztecs were picked eighth.
There are a handful of scenarios in which the Aztecs can clinch a spot in the championship game or clinch the right to host. The easiest way to earn the right to host the game will be to win out.
This will be the final time the teams will face off as MW members. San Jose State will remain behind as SDSU, BSU, Colorado State, Fresno State and Utah State will move into the new-look Pac-12. They’ll join holdovers Oregon State and Washington State, and fellow newcomers Texas State in football and basketball, and Gonzaga in basketball only.
San Jose State has lost two straight, including 55-10 to last-place Nevada. That prompted coach Ken Niumatalolo to fire his defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator.
Aztecs players to watch
Running back Lucky Sutton gained 150 yards against BSU to crack the 1,000-yard mark in his breakout season. He leads the MW with 1,048 yards and 104.8 rushing yards per game, to go along with eight touchdowns on 197 carries (5.3-yard average). Sutton is the 20th different Aztecs player with a 1,000-yard rushing season, which has been accomplished 28 times overall. He has five 100-yard games, including two 150-yard games, in the 10 starts this year.
Linebacker Owen Chambliss leads the Aztecs with 93 tackles, including 53 solo and 9.5 for losses totaling 62 yards. He also has four sacks for 44 yards, four pass breakups, an interception and two quarterback hurries.
Junior transfer Donovan Brown is now the leading receiver after Jordan Napier suffered a season-ending knee injury in the win against BSU. Brown has 23 catches for 321 yards and a touchdown. Napier had 48 catches for 629 yards and two touchdowns, and also was the primary punt and kickoff returner.
Spartans player to watch
Despite their dismal record, the Spartans can light it up behind the duo of quarterback Walker Eget and wideout Danny Scudero. Eget averages 301.5 yards passing, second in the nation, while Scudero has 72 receptions, fifth in the country, for 1,155 yards, tops in the nation.
How to watch San Diego State vs. San Jose State
Who: San Jose State visits San Diego State
When: 7:30 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Nov. 22
Where: Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego
TV: FS1
Our prediction: San Diego State 27, San Jose State 17
Betting line: SDSU -12.5
