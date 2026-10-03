How to watch San Diego State vs. Texas State: TV channel, live stream, game time

It’s finally happening for real: The San Diego State Aztecs will play their first Pac-12 Conference game when they host the Texas State Bobcats on Saturday night at Snapdragon Stadium.

While it might be festive off the field, things could get hairy on the field for the Aztecs (1-3), who have lost three straight games and desperately need a pick-me-up to launch their Pac-12 era.

They could be without numerous players due to injuries and an outbreak of mumps. The final Pac-12 availability report will come out at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, two hours before kickoff.

SDSU already knows it will be without its top two running backs, senior Lucky Sutton, a 1,000-yard rusher last year, and sophomore Javion “Chop” Kinnard, due to injuries suffered in last week’s 41-16 loss at Toledo.

The oddsmakers have noticed: SDSU went from opening as a 4.5-point underdog to a 9.5-point underdog.

The Bobcats (2-2) come in on a two-game winning streak, including a 63-10 win against Incarnate Word, in which their big-play offense was on full display.

What’s at stake for San Diego State

It’s been a decades-long goal of the Aztecs to join the Pac-12, which officially happened on July 1. It’s not the traditional Pac-12 that fell apart during the wild conference realignment a few years ago, but the reconfigured league represents a better opportunity for SDSU.

“It's a really talented league,” coach Sean Lewis said. “That's why it was so cool to be able to revitalize the Pac-12 with all the programs and universities that are part of it. To no surprise of any of us there are a lot of talented players and there's a lot of talented programs and a lot of coaches that are doing this at a high level, and that's exactly what our leadership, when we formed this league, intended. So yeah, aware of it, but hyper focused on obviously the opportunity that's right in front of us this week with Texas State.”

This will be the first meeting between the schools.

San Diego State players to watch

Senior quarterback Jayden Denegal was replaced by redshirt freshman Draiden Trudeau in the closing minutes of the nightmare at Toledo and is still looking to get the offense going. He threw one touchdown pass last week but also gave up a 67-yard pick-6. He’s thrown five touchdown passes and five interceptions.

Senior Bert Emanuel Jr. is also trying to get going after being moved from backup QB to wideout. The school didn’t give a reason why he missed the Toledo game, but he has been upgraded on the availability report.

Texas State players to watch

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Brad Jackson is the sparkplug for the Bobcats’ high-powered offense. He threw five touchdown passes in the first half of the blowout win over Incarnate Word, going 17 of 20 for 244 yards with no interceptions until he was replaced midway through the third quarter by redshirt freshman Gavin Parkhurst.

How to watch San Diego State vs. Texas State

Who: Texas State at San Diego State

When: 7:30 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Oct. 3

Where: Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego

TV: The CW

Our prediction: Texas State 35, San Diego State 14

Betting line: SDSU +9.5

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.