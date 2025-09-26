How to watch San Diego State vs. Northern Illinois: TV channel, live stream
After shocking California 34-0 at home, the San Diego State Aztecs look to keep the momentum going when they travel to face Northern Illinois for their final nonconference game. SDSU looks to improve to 3-1 when it faces off against the Huskies (1-2) at 12:30 p.m. Pacific time on Saturday at Huskie Stadium. The game will air on ESPN+.
The Aztecs are 6-0 in a series that dates to 1967 and have outscored the Huskies 228-96, including a 34-28 win in San Diego in their most recent meeting in 2017.
The Huskies opened with a close win over Holy Cross before losing by double digits at Maryland and Mississippi State.
San Diego State coach Sean Lewis was the head coach at Kent State from 2018-2022, so he’s familiar with former MAC rival Thomas Hammock of the Huskies. They faced off twice in 2021, including when the Huskies beat Kent State in the MAC Championship Game.
Lewis said the Aztecs are ready “to turn the page to a really tough opponent that's battle tested. You know, has played two power four teams in Maryland and Mississippi State. Northern Illinois coach Hammock and his staff run a great program. They do it the right way, and they do a tremendous job of getting the most out of their kids, and they historically get better and better and better with every single week. So, excited about the opportunity to go do what good teams do and earn the right to win on the road.”
After this game, SDSU will open Mountain West play by hosting Colorado State on Friday, Oct. 3.
What’s at stake
While it’s the first game in a home-and-home series that will see the Huskies make a trip to San Diego in 2031, it’s also an interesting meeting between current and future members of the Mountain West Conference.
After this season, San Diego State is heading to the new-look Pac-12, along with current MW foes Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and Utah State. Meanwhile, Northern Illinois will be one of the new teams added by the MW to fill the void.
Aztecs players to watch
Lucky Sutton ranks third in the Mountain West with 83 yards rushing per game. Against Cal on Saturday, Sutton rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown on 12 attempts (5.1 avg.).
Quarterback Jayden Denegal is 43 of 73 for 529 yards and three touchdowns without throwing an interception, while adding a rushing touchdown. He is coming off a 15-for-18 outing vs. California as SDSU tied for the fourth-best completion percentage (83.3 pct.) in its Division I history.
Jordan Napier leads San Diego State with 19 catches for 241 yards and a touchdown. Over the past two games, Napier has 16 receptions for 223 yards (13.9 avg.) and a touchdown, including nine catches for 154 yards against Cal on Saturday night.
Huskies players to watch
Chavon Wright has carried 51 times for 214 yards and one touchdown.
Telly Johnson Jr. has carried 37 times for 199 yards and one score
Josh Holst has completed 40 of 63 passes for 327 yards and one touchdown, with two interceptions.
How to watch San Diego State vs. Northern Illinois
Who: San Diego State visits Northern Illinois
When: 12:30 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Sept. 27
Where: Huskie Stadium | DeKalb, Illinois
TV: ESPN+
Our prediction: San Diego State 21, Northern Illinois 20
Betting line: SDSU -2.5
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.