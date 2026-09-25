How to watch San Diego State vs. Toledo: TV channel, game time, streaming

The San Diego State Aztecs and their fans will have early wake-up calls on Saturday ahead of the final non-conference game against Toledo at the Glass Bowl.

For the players, kickoff will be at noon in Toledo. For the fans back home, that translates to 9 a.m. to watch on CBS Sports Network or listen on San Diego Sports 760 radio.

The Aztecs (1-2) can’t afford to sleepwalk through this one, or else they’ll head into their historic Pac-12 opener on a three-game losing streak. Slow starts in the last two weeks doomed them to a 28-10 loss to UCLA at the Rose Bowl and then a 26-13 home setback against James Madison, which had to travel across the country.

What's at stake for San Diego State

The Aztecs will face a Rockets team that has won eight straight home games by an average of 35.4 points. Toledo stunned Temple last week when it rallied from a 42-28 deficit in the closing minutes to send it to overtime and then won 49-48 when it denied the Owls a two-point conversion.

This is just the second meeting between the schools. SDSU beat the Rockets 17-14 in the third game ever at Snapdragon Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.

San Diego State players to watch

Sophomore running back Javion “Chop” Kinnard is set to start at running back against the Rockets after his career-best performance in place of senior running back Lucky Sutton. Kinnard had career highs of 33 carries for 181 yards rushing, plus one score, and caught four passes for 70 yards.

San Diego State Aztecs running back Javion Kinnard (21). | Photo by Derrick Tuskan, SDSU Athletics

The Aztecs haven’t offered an update on Sutton, who sat out the loss to James Madison with what was described as a “lower-body” injury. Coach Sean Lewis said Sutton “got a little dinged” in the UCLA game.

Quarterback Jayden Denegal is still struggling for consistency after throwing two more interceptions that JMU converted into nine points en route to a 19-0 halftime lead. The senior has thrown four interceptions and four touchdown passes in three games.

Toledo players to watch

Junior quarterback John Alan Richter led the big rally against the Owls when he was 10 for 15 for 151 yards and two touchdowns during the final three drives. Overall, he set career highs with 36 completions, 429 yards passing and four touchdowns in one of the craziest games ever at the Glass Bowl.

Michigan State’s Eli Coenen, right, pressures Toledo’s John Alan Richter during the third quarter on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

HOW TO WATCH SAN DIEGO STATE VS. TOLEDO

Who: San Diego State at Toledo

When: 9 a.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Sept. 26

Where: Glass Bowl | Toledo, Ohio

TV: CBS Sports Network

Our prediction: Toledo 28, San Diego State 17

Betting line: SDSU +2.5

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.