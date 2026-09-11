How to watch San Diego State vs. UCLA: TV channel, streaming and game time

The San Diego State Aztecs play what can easily be considered their marquee game of the season when they visit the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

The Aztecs are 12.5-point underdogs against the Bruins (1-0), who opened the season with a 45-24 victory at California in their first game under coach Bob Chesney.

SDSU (1-0) opened with a 53-20 home win against Portland State.

This will be SDSU’s first-ever game at the Rose Bowl as a member of the Pac-12. However, the Bruins are entering their third season in the Big Ten after the original Pac-12 fell apart a few summers ago.

Kickoff is at 4:15 p.m.

What to know about SDSU vs. UCLA

This has been a difficult series for the Aztecs, to say the least. They are just 1-22-1 against the Bruins since 1922.

If it’s any consolation, they beat the Bruins the last time they faced off at the Rose Bowl, 23-14 in 2019. However, the last time the teams met, the Bruins prevailed 35-10 at Snapdragon Stadium in 2023.

Aztecs players to watch

Senior quarterback Jayden Denegal is coming off a two-touchdown, one-interception performance against Portland State, in which he completed 12 of 17 passes for 137 yards.

Senior running back Lucky Sutton scored a career-high three touchdowns while gaining 58 yards on 18 carries as part of SDSU’s 237-yard rushing effort.

Transfer Javion Kinnard gave the Aztecs a boost with a 55-yard run late in the first quarter that led to their first score. He led the Aztecs with 79 yards on eight carries.

Jaylon Hawkins keyed a huge performance by the special teams with a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. He was named the Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week. SDSU also blocked two punts to set up short TD runs by Sutton.

San Diego State Aztecs wide receiver Jaylon Hawkins. | Photo courtesy of San Diego State University Athletics

Bruins player to watch

Quarterback Nico Iamaleava leads UCLA’s dangerous offensive attack. He threw for 184 yards — with one interception — and had one of the Bruins’ six rushing touchdowns in the big win at Cal.

Wayne Knight had 71 yards rushing and three touchdowns to lead UCLA’s 277-yard ground onslaught.

Two interceptions in the fourth quarter by Ta'Shawn James set up touchdown runs by Knight as the Bruins pulled away from the Bears in a matchup of former Pac-12 teams.

HOW TO WATCH SAN DIEGO STATE VS. UCLA

Who: San Diego State at UCLA

When: 4:15 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Sept. 12

Where: Rose Bowl | Pasadena

TV: Big Ten Network

Our prediction: UCLA 35, San Diego State 21

Betting line: SDSU +12.5

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.