How to watch San Diego State vs. Utah State football: TV channel, game time and streaming

The San Diego State Aztecs resume action after their bye week when they play their home finale on Saturday night against Utah State.

It’ll be a time to honor the seniors, for sure, but also to keep pushing for a sixth win to become eligible for a bowl game in consecutive seasons.

The Aggies are also pushing to become bowl-eligible, and both teams are 4-5 overall and 3-2 in the Pac-12.

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. at Snapdragon Stadium.

San Diego State's bowl hopes are on the line

The Aztecs have no room for a poor performance. They need two wins in their final three games starting with the Aggies, who feature the Pac-12’s stingiest defense.

After hosting Utah State, the Aztecs will end the season with two road games. The first one will be the toughest: at No. 17 Boise State a week from Saturday, and then the flex game against one of four teams to be determined.

One of those flex opponents could be the Aggies, or it could be Colorado State, which won a shootout against the Aztecs three weeks ago. The other two possibilities are against Washington State or Fresno State, two teams the Aztecs have beaten.

San Diego State players to watch against Utah State

Redshirt freshman Stone Saunders is due to make his third straight start. He’s coming off his first victory after he directed the Aztecs to a 26-20 win against WSU.

Senior Jayden Denegal appears to be making progress in his recovery from an ankle injury that knocked him out of a win against Fresno State on Oct. 17. He’s been listed as probable on the first two Pac-12 availability reports this week.

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Running back Lucky Sutton will be one of the seniors to be honored on Saturday night. He came to SDSU after starring at San Diego’s Cathedral Catholic High and decided to stay for his senior season after winning the Mountain West rushing championship in 2025 in SDSU’s final season in that league. His senior season has been interrupted by an ankle injury, but he and sophomore Javion “Chop” Kinnard have been providing a 1-2 punch in recent games.

Utah State's defense presents a tough challenge

Linebacker Asher Cunningham leads the Pac-12 with three forced fumbles, is fourth with 73 total tackles — 18 behind leader Sione Hala of SDSU — and seventh with three sacks. The Aggies lead the Pac-12 in both total defense and scoring defense.

San Diego State vs. Utah State: TV channel, kickoff time and betting line

Who: Utah State at San Diego State

When: 6:30 p.m. PT | Saturday, Nov. 14

Where: Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego

TV: USA Network

Live stream: DIRECTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV or Fubo (with a package that includes USA Network)

Our prediction: San Diego State 21, Utah State 20

Betting line: SDSU +2.5

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.