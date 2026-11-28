The San Diego State Aztecs head to Pullman for a rematch with Washington State, knowing that their season will continue for two more games while the Cougars will be finished when the final horn sounds.

The Aztecs (6-5) are 2.5-point underdogs against the Cougars (2-9) in the flex game, a concept dreamed up by the Pac-12 due to having just eight football-playing members in the first year of the reborn conference.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. PT at Martin Stadium.

What's at stake for San Diego State against Washington State

All the flex games are rematches, and the Aztecs beat the Cougars 26-20 on Halloween night by using a trick play called “Odin’s Pass” that resulted in wide receiver/former backup quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr. throwing a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jackson Ford after two other skill-position players had touched the ball.

That started a three-game winning streak, which the Aztecs will look to continue while also trying for their fourth win in five games.

“You play to win the games,” coach Sean Lewis told the San Diego Union-Tribune. “We have great momentum in our sails right now.”

The Aztecs would prefer to go into the Pac-12 title game at Boise State with a 7-5 record rather than 6-6. SDSU is coming off a 22-20 upset of the Broncos, who visit Colorado State for their flex game.

“There’s a big difference between 7-5 and 6-6. 6-6 sure feels like you’re kissing your sister a little bit, so we’re going to go play it to win it. That’s all our boys know how to do,” Lewis told the newspaper.”

It’s been a rough year for the Cougs. Their only Pac-12 win was 73-7 against Colorado State. The team finished at the bottom of the conference standings.

San Diego State players to watch

Redshirt freshman Stone Saunders will make his fifth straight start at quarterback. He showed incredible poise against the Broncos and came up with big plays that included a rushing touchdown, a passing touchdown and a big completion that set up Cooper DiLeva’s walkoff 42-yard field goal as time expired.

Senior Lucky Sutton and sophomore Javion “Chop” Kinnard have been impressive as a 1-2 punch and will help keep any pressure off Saunders on Saturday in order to try to keep him healthy for the Pac-12 title game.

Washington State player to watch

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Running back Kirby Vorhees was the star of WSU's 66-point win over the Rams. He rushed for 197 yards and four touchdowns, including a 98-yarder that set a school record and tied the Pac-12 record. The Cougars set a school record with 535 rushing yards, while their nine rushing touchdowns were the second-most in program history.

Vorhees had only 17 yards on seven carries, with one touchdown, in WSU’s loss at Snapdragon Stadium on Oct. 31.

How to watch San Diego State vs. Washington State football

Who: San Diego State (6-5) at Washington State (2-9)

When: 3:30 p.m. PT | Saturday, Nov. 28

Where: Gesa Field at Martin Stadium | Pullman, Washington

TV channel: The CW

TV announcers: Rick Allen (play-by-play), Will Blackmon (analyst) and Michael Bumpus (sideline reporter).

Live stream: The CW, DIRECTV, YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV (local channel availability varies by market).

Radio: San Diego Sports 760 AM (KGB)

Betting line: San Diego State +2.5

San Diego State vs. Washington State score prediction

Our prediction: San Diego State 21, Washington State 20

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.