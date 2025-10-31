How to watch San Diego State vs. Wyoming: TV channel, live stream
The San Diego State Aztecs return home for the first time in a month when they host Wyoming at 4 p.m. Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.
The Aztecs (6-1, 3-0 Mountain West) are bowl eligible after a big 23-0 win at Fresno State last Saturday and are eager to show their fans what’s gone into their turnaround in Sean Lewis’ second season as head coach.
Their last home game was a 45-24 rout of Colorado State on Oct. 3. Since then, they’ve won 44-10 at Nevada, had a bye week and then won at longtime rival Fresno State in their third shutout this season.
SDSU will be looking to extend its winning streak to six games. It has already doubled its win total from last year.
“I’m excited to see the crowd, excited to see the environment, and most excited to see our guys perform and to step up and into another opportunity to create a memory,” Lewis said.
What’s at stake
The Aztecs will try to run their winning streak to six games. They’re off to their best start since 2021, when they went 7-1 en route to finishing with a school-best 12-2 record.
The Cowboys (4-4, 2-2) are coming off their best performance of the season in a 28-0 win against their rival, Colorado State, in the 117th Border War.
This will be the final time the teams meet as members of the MW. Wyoming will be among the teams staying behind as SDSU, Fresno State, Colorado State, Boise State and Utah State move into the new-look Pac-12 with holdovers Washington State and Oregon State, and fellow newcomers Texas State in football and basketball and Gonzaga in basketball.
Aztecs players to watch
Kicker Gabe Plascencia made three field goals against Fresno State to stretch his streak to 25 straight, the longest streak in program and Mountain West history, and the longest active streak in the country. Plascencia, who accounted for 11 of the Aztecs’ 23 points, was named the MW Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday.
Lucky Sutton rushed for a career-high 131 yards and a touchdown, his third 100-yard game of the season and career. He has 662 yards and seven touchdowns on 126 carries this season.
Linebacker Owen Chambliss has a team-high 58 tackles, including six for loss, and two sacks. Cornerback Chris Johnson has 38 tackles, three interceptions — including two for touchdowns — and six pass breakups.
Cowboys player to watch
Quarterback Kaden Anderson threw for 154 yards and two touchdowns as the Cowboys piled up 372 yards against the Rams. He’s thrown for 1,634 yards and 11 touchdowns this year, but with six interceptions.
How to watch San Diego State vs. Wyoming
Who: San Diego State hosts Wyoming
When: 4 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Nov. 1
Where: Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego
TV: CBS Sports Network
Live stream: Watch San Diego State vs. Wyoming live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
Our prediction: San Diego State 28, Wyoming 17
Betting line: SDSU -10.5
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.