Junior college offensive lineman transfers to San Diego State

An offensive lineman who played one season at San Jose State and then one season at a junior college is returning to Southern California after committing to the San Diego State Aztecs.

Justice Turner announced his decision on X, saying, “Home (heart emojis) thank you GOD for being faithful through it all. Back to work.”

Turner’s transfer comes amidst a number of commitments from players from the class of 2027 after the school hosted a large gathering of recruits for their official visits on May 29.

Who is Justice Turner

Turner is a 6-foot-3, 290-pound offensive lineman who played three years at Rancho Cucamonga High and one season at Arcadia High. He was named First Team Offense All-Baseline League and First Team All-Inland Empire in 2023. He played in the KO Bros All-Star game in 2024 and was named top performer. He once had 12 pancake blocks in one game.

He has yet to transfer those results to the college level.

He received offers from a number of small colleges in early 2024 as well as one from San Jose State, which he accepted. He did not play as a freshman and transferred to College of San Mateo before the 2025 season, when he played in four games, according to the school’s website.

He received offers from San Diego State, future Pac-12 foe Oregon State and Western Michigan during the last month, according to 247Sports.com.

The situation at SDSU

There will be playing time up for grabs along the offensive line as the Aztecs gear up for the debut of the new-look Pac-12, and Turner presumably would be slotted in as a backup.

The Aztecs lost three of five starters, and all three started every game last season. They were left tackle Christian Jones, center Ross Ulugalu-Maseuli and right guard Bayo Kannike.

The two starters back are Joe Borjon, who is expected to move to left tackle after starting every game last fall at right tackle, and Kalan Ellis, who had shoulder surgery after starting every game at left guard and wasn’t at full speed during spring ball.

What’s next

Fall camp will be important to continue developing the offensive line, which must protect returning quarterback Jayden Denegal and open holes for Lucky Sutton, who is coming off a career-high 1,297 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Aztecs open the highly anticipated season with a home non-conference game against Portland State on Sept 5, and will play their first Pac-12 game on Oct. 3 against Texas State, also at home.