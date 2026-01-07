Kentucky quarterback transfers to San Diego State after coaching change

San Diego State’s quarterbacks room got a lot more interesting when Stone Saunders transferred from Kentucky to the Aztecs.

Saunders’ decision was originally announced on social media on Monday night by his representative, Aura Sports, and then confirmed on Tuesday morning by the Aztecs.

Saunders is expected to be given a chance to compete for the starting job during spring camp against incumbent starter Jayden Denegal, who had surgery on his non-throwing left shoulder in December and missed the New Mexico Bowl.

Who is Stone Saunders?

Saunders didn’t appear in a game at Kentucky, so he’ll have four years of eligibility starting off as a redshirt freshman.

He joined Wildcats starter Cutter Boley in the transfer portal after Kentucky hired Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein as its new coach. Stein replaces Mark Stoops, who was fired after 13 seasons, which included a 5-7 finish in 2025.

Despite not playing at Kentucky, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound Saunders does have the pedigree of being a four-star recruit after leading Bishop McDevitt High in Pennsylvania to state championships in 2022 and 2024, a runner-up finish in 2021 and a semifinal appearance in 2023.

Saunders set state records with 13,719 yards passing, 204 touchdowns and 781 completions.

Saunders was also recruited by Michigan, Miami and Georgia before picking Kentucky.

The quarterbacks room

Denegal started all 12 games in the regular season but had a lingering left shoulder injury suffered just four plays into a season-opening 42-0 home win against Stony Brook of the FCS. He had surgery just more than a week before the New Mexico Bowl, which SDSU lost 49-47 to North Texas.

Backup Bert Emanuel Jr. started the New Mexico Bowl for the Aztecs and gained 170 yards rushing — including two touchdowns — on just 11 carries before being sidelined with an injury to his non-throwing left shoulder.

Emanuel is ticketed to be moved to wide receiver and Kyle Crum, who replaced him in the New Mexico Bowl and led a rally that fell short, has transferred.

The Aztecs are likely still shopping for a quarterback in the portal because the rest of the QB room is thin on experience. It includes Class of 2026 signee Brady Campbell of Bakersfield’s Frontier High and redshirt freshman walk-on Draiden Trudeau.

The season

SDSU had a huge turnaround in Sean Lewis’ second season as head coach, going from 3-9 overall and 2-5 in the Mountain West to 9-4 and 6-2. The Aztecs were in the catbird seat to host the MW championship game but were knocked off that perch in a double-overtime loss at New Mexico in the regular-season finale, and then totally out of the championship game picture by computer rankings used to break a four-way tie atop the standings.

As expected, the Aztecs had a number of players enter the portal, most notably on defense, and have some work to do as they enter the new-looking Pac-12.

MORE SAN DIEGO STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS