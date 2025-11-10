Latest betting odds favor San Diego State in matchup with struggling Boise State
San Diego State returns home after a nighmarish night in paradise to host Boise State in a game with huge implications in the Mountain West race.
Kickoff between the MW co-leaders is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Pacific time Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.
As of Monday morning, San Diego State is a 2.5-point favorite over Boise State, according to FanDuel. The Aztecs are -134 on the moneyline while the Broncos are +112. The over/under is set at 41.5 points.
What’s at stake
The Aztecs (7-2, 4-1) are coming off an embarrassing 38-6 loss at Hawaii in which they were outplayed in all three phases. The loss not only ended their six-game winning streak, but it cost them sole possession of the MW lead.
Instead of going into the matchup against the defending champion Broncos (6-3, 4-1) looking to solidify their MW lead, the Aztecs need to win to keep the inside track for hosting the conference championship game on Dec. 5. The Broncos will be rested coming off a bye week.
While the Aztecs still control their own destiny, their ugly loss at Hawaii has opened the door for other teams to possibly make a move in the season’s final weeks.
After this game, the Aztecs host inconsistent San Jose State and then end the regular season at New Mexico, which is bowl eligible under first-year coach Jason Eck.
Future Pac-12 foes
SDSU and Boise State are among the five MW teams that will begin play in the new-look Pac-12 next fall, along with holdovers Washington State and Oregon State, and fellow newcomers Texas State in football and basketball, and Gonzaga in hoops only.
The Broncos won the Mountain West regular season championship last year, beat UNLV in the conference championship game and were seeded No. 3 in the College Football Playoff with a first-round bye before being routed by Penn State. They were picked No. 1 in the MW preseason media poll for the 18th straight season while the Aztecs were No. 8.
The Broncos beat the Aztecs 56-24 in Boise last season to take a 6-4 lead in the series. The Aztecs’ only win against the Broncos in San Diego was in 2013. SDSU beat BSU in 2021 in what was technically a home win, but the game was played in Carson while Snapdragon Stadium was being built.
San Diego State vs. Boise State odds, TV channel
Spread: San Diego State -2.5 (-114)
Moneyline: San Diego State -134, Boise State +112
Over/under: 41.5 points
Records against the spread: San Diego State 7-2, Boise State 6-2-1
Game time: 7:30 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Nov. 15
Location: Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego
TV channel: CBS Sports Network
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.