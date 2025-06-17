Nate Acevedo transfers from Fresno State to hometown San Diego State
Wide receiver Nate Acevedo has announced he is transferring from Fresno State to his hometown San Diego State Aztecs.
“Back Better Than Ever,” his post on X read.
The 5-foot-10, 165-pound Acevedo entered the transfer portal along with some other Bulldogs skill position players when the second window opened in mid-April.
Who is Nate Acevedo?
Acevedo was a three-star recruit in the class of 2022 out of San Diego’s Lincoln High, best known for producing Hall of Famers Marcus Allen and Terrell Davis. According to 247Sports, he received offers from Fresno State, UNLV, Utah State and Idaho, but not one from San Diego State.
He didn’t make his college debut until last season as a redshirt sophomore. He redshirted his freshman season and didn’t play during the 2023 season.
When he finally did step on the field, he had nine catches for 65 yards and two carries for 18 yards in seven games before suffering a season-ending injury against San Jose State. That injury reportedly affected his availability for spring drills.
His first career catch was for 15 yards at Michigan in the season opener and helped set up a touchdown. The Bulldogs lost 30-10.
The Bulldogs were 6-7 overall and 4-3 in the Mountain West.
Long-time rivals SDSU and Fresno State did not play last year. They face off Oct. 25 at Fresno.
The Aztecs and Bulldogs are leaving the Mountain West after this season and will move into the new Pac-12 Conference along with fellow conference rivals Boise State, Utah State and Colorado State. They’ll join holdovers Oregon State and Washington State, and, reportedly, Texas State. Basketball power Washington State is moving to the Pac-12 as well, but it doesn't play football.
Like the other skill positions, SDSU is largely rebuilding at wide receiver as coach Sean Lewis tries to get his “AztecFAST” offense producing in his second season in charge.
The only returning receiver who had notable production last year was sophomore Jordan Napier, whose breakout 2024 season included 43 catches for 440 yards — an average of 10.2 yards — and four touchdowns. He’s currently penciled in as the slot receiver following spring ball.
Acevedo will join fellow transfers Myles Kitt-Denton and Jacob Bostick, who are projected to start at the X and Z spots.