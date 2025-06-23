New-look Pac-12 signs CBS as first media partner
San Diego State fans won’t have to change the TV channel just because the Aztecs are changing conferences.
The new-look Pac-12 announced Monday that CBS Television Network will be the primary home of football and men’s basketball from 2026-31.
Pac-12 games will air on CBS, CBS Sports Network and Paramount+. Additional partners are expected to be announced soon. Financial details were not disclosed.
That’s pretty much how it’s been for some time in the Mountain West, which is losing SDSU, Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State and Utah State to the new Pac-12, which will include holdovers Washington State and Oregon State. Gonzaga is joining in basketball but doesn’t play football, so Texas State is a heavy favorite to be added to give the league the minimum eight teams needed to qualify as an FBS conference.
“Our goal with this process was to find transformational partnerships for the new Pac-12, and throughout our discussions and time together it became more and more clear that a partnership with CBS Sports would be just that,” Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould said in a statement. “I am thankful to the team at CBS Sports for seeing our vision and investing in our shared future as we build, launch and realize a new Pac-12 together.”
Aztecs fans currently need to have CBS Sports Network to watch a fair number of football and men’s basketball games, with occasional games being shown on “Big CBS,” as hardcore fans call it.
CBS will televise both the football and men’s basketball championship games, plus at least three regular-season games in football and basketball.
“Extending this partnership strengthens our multiplatform college football and basketball schedule and, at a pivotal moment for the new Pac-12, allows us to collaborate, grow the conference and expand its reach,” CBS Sports vice president Dan Weinberg said.
The partnership with CBS will begin this fall when it airs Washington State against Washington on Sept. 20 and Washington State against Oregon State on Nov. 1.
ESPN and The CW are also broadcasting Pac-12 games in 2025.