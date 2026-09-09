Nico Iamaleava could be San Diego State's biggest challenge yet

The San Diego State Aztecs take a big jump this week in the caliber of their competition, going from a blowout win against Portland State of the FCS to facing the UCLA Bruins of the Big Ten at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

It’ll be a showdown between a new Pac-12 team — SDSU — and an old one — the Bruins, who are now in the Big Ten.

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava will be the biggest challenge the Aztecs face so far this young season.

The senior from Long Beach decided to stay at UCLA following last year’s dismal 3-9 finish because he was motivated after his first meeting with new coach Bob Chesney. Chesney headed west after leading James Madison into the College Football Playoff.

Here’s a look at Nico Iamaleava.

Why Nico Iamaleava could give SDSU problems

The Aztecs will have to be ready to deal with Iamaleava’s passing arm as well as his legs.

Iamaleava threw for 184 yards and scored one of UCLA’s six touchdowns as the Bruins opened with a 45-24 win at California in a matchup of former Pac-12 teams.

Iamaleava briefly left the game after getting cleated in one calf and then cramping up. He was able to return and coach Bob Chesney said he’ll be good to go Saturday against the Aztecs.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws a pass against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Iamaleava passed for 1,928 yards and 13 touchdowns, with seven interceptions. He also led the Bruins in rushing with 505 yards.

What SDSU must do to contain UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava

This will need to be an all-hands-on-deck effort by SDSU’s defense, which is breaking in new starters throughout the unit, including at all five spots in the secondary.

The Aztecs will need to muster a strong pass rush to harass Iamaleava and the secondary will have rise to the occasion of trying to shut down Big Ten receivers.

In the middle of it all, linebackers Tano Letuli and Sione Hala can expect a busy afternoon at the Rose Bowl.

Along with keying on Iamaleava, the Aztecs will have to try to slow down a Bruins running game that hammered Cal for 277 yards and six touchdowns.

Sean Lewis knows Nico Iamaleava will be a major challenge for SDSU

This could be a long week for the Aztecs’ head coach and his staff, who will no doubt be up late at night watching film of the UCLA quarterback to try to find an edge against the dual-threat

Sep 6, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; San Diego State Aztecs head coach Sean Lewis. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He can touch the whole field with his arm,” Lewis said. “He can stress you with his legs. He's a really intelligent kid. He's got over 1,300 career snaps, so he's seen a lot of pictures. He's unbelievably talented. He stresses out in a lot of different ways. Probably won't be a whole lot of sleep this week.”

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound Iamaleava played his first two seasons at Tennessee before returning to Southern California to join the Bruins.

Up next

This will be SDSU’s second of four non-conference games before opening Pac-12 play on Sept. 3 at home against Texas State. Kickoff is set for 4:15 p.m. at the Rose Bowl.