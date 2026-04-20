The one trait that makes each San Diego State NFL Draft prospect stand out in 2026

After posting an impressive turnaround season and playing in a bowl game for the first time in three seasons, San Diego State is sending perhaps a handful of players to the NFL.

Cornerback Chris Johnson heads the Aztecs’ 2026 draft class.

The 2026 NFL Draft will run April 23-25 in Pittsburgh.

With the draft just around the corner, San Diego State Aztecs On SI is highlighting the one trait that NFL teams covet the most in the Aztecs’ top draft prospects.

Cornerback Chris Johnson: Top ranking

Johnson had a sensational senior season in leading a ballhawking defense that set the tone for a 9-4 finish in coach Sean Lewis’ second season on Montezuma Mesa. He earned a 91.6 overall Pro Football Focus defensive grade, which ranked second among 897 qualified cornerbacks. His PFF coverage grade of 92.4 ranked third. He recorded four interceptions, including two that he took back for touchdowns: 97 yards in a home win against Cal and 40 yards in a road win against Nevada. Johnson broke up five passes in coverage. He allowed a 16.1 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks. He surrendered 18 receptions in coverage. He also contributed 44 solo tackles in run support and open-field situations. His run-defense grade of 67.1 ranked 481st at the position.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Diego State defensive back Chris Johnson (DB17) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dane Brugler of The Athletic ranks Johnson as his No. 3 cornerback and 24th player overall, and projects him as a first- or second-round pick.

Brugler calls Johnson “hyperaware” and says he “offers a combination of instinctive eyes and athletic movement skills that allow him to consistently make plays on the football. He should compete for a starting role on day one, while also making an impact on special teams.”

Kicker Gabe Plascencia: Consistency

There’s more to the left-footed kicker than just his nickname, “The Hefty Lefty.” Plascencia might need to work on his distance, but his consistency is there. He set the Mountain West record with 25 consecutive field goals spanning his junior and senior seasons. One performance that stood out to draft experts came in a 23-0 win at Fresno State, when he made field goals of 42, 50 and 27 yards and hit both PATs.

Nov 8, 2025; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; San Diego State Aztecs place kicker Gabriel Plascencia (11). | Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

As a junior, Plascencia made 13 of 14 field goal attempts and 18 of 19 PATs, including his final 12 attempts. That was good enough to get voted the Mountain West preseason special teams player of the year going into his senior season. Although he didn’t quite live up to that billing, he still made second-team all-league after making 19 of 23 field goal attempts, with a long of 53, as well as all 35 PATs. If there’s a knock against Plascencia, it’s that he was only 3 of 6 from 50 yards-plus at SDSU.

Offensive lineman Ross Ulugalu-Maseuli: Experience

Even if he goes undrafted and enters the NFL as a free agent, Ulugalu-Maseuli will bring valuable experience to the pros. The San Diego-area native played his entire career with the Aztecs, capping it off by starting every game his senior season. He earned First-Team All-MW honors after captaining an offensive line that opened holes for the MW’s leading rusher, Lucky Sutton. He had 41 career starts in five seasons while playing both center and guard.

Cornerback Bryce Phillips: Experience

Phillips has the distinction of having started every Division I game he played in. After starting his career at Santa Ana College, he spent two years at Tennessee State and then his final two years at SDSU. He had one interception in each of the last two seasons at SDSU, as well as a forced fumble last fall.

Defensive end Niles King: Fast twitch

King is a fast-twitch pass rusher who got a chance to show his skills at Division I during his final season after spending his first three years at Division II Grand Valley State. He made seven starts for the Aztecs, finishing with an impressive 6 ½ sacks as well as 30 tackles, including 10 for losses of 59 yards.