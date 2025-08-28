Pac-12 extends broadcast deal with The CW
The new-look Pac-12 — which will include San Diego State — has solidified its broadcast lineup by extending its partnership with the CW Network.
The extension announced Wednesday will run through the 2030-31 season. As part of the long-term relationship, The CW will give a consistent regular-season exposure to football as well as men’s and women’s basketball. Additionally, the network will air semifinal and championship games for the new Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament.
The Pac-12 began its deal with The CW last year when its only members were Washington State and Oregon State.
Beginning next July 1, WSU and OSU will be joined by SDSU, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and Utah State from the Mountain West, as well as Texas State and basketball powerhouse Gonzaga.
The Pac-12 announced in June that CBS Television Network will be the primary home of football and men’s basketball from 2026-31.
Financial terms haven’t been announced for either deal.
What this new deal means
With the extension, The CW will air 13 football games per season plus 35 regular-season men’s basketball games and 15 regular-season women’s basketball games, plus the women’s hoops tournament semis and finals.
"Our partnership with The CW has been one of mutual growth and transformation, from the development of our Pac-12 Enterprises' broadcast production business to the significant added value and positive impact to our current and future members via true national reach across 100% of U.S. television households," Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould said in a statement. "I am excited for the continued growth of both The CW and the Pac-12 in the years ahead.”
With the CW and CBS deals, at least 17 football games will be shown over the air each season, including the conference championship game.
What it means for SDSU
The extension should mean more exposure for all schools, including SDSU.
This season, the Aztecs football team will appear on The CW once — at Washington State on Sept. 6 — and on CBS Sports Network six times. Two other games will air on Fox, FS1 or FS2. One game has yet to be assigned a network and kickoff time.
SDSU has announced only three basketball opponents. They will play Oregon and Michigan in their first two of three games in the Players Era Festival during Thanksgiving week, which will be broadcast by TNT, TBS and TruTV. The Aztecs will play Arizona in Phoenix on Dec. 20, with a TV network yet to be determined.